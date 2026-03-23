Uganda: Six Dead in Two Days On Kampala-Gulu Highway As Teen Dies in Nakasongola Crash

Fifteen-year-old Anita Lunkuse is among six people who have died in road accidents along the Kampala-Gulu Highway over the past two days, highlighting growing concerns about traffic safety on one of Uganda's busiest routes.

Lunkuse was killed on Sunday at around 11:50am in a collision at Sasira Trading Centre in Nakasongola District.

The crash involved a black Subaru Forester (UA 969 AD), whose driver is currently unidentified, and a white Toyota Hiace taxi (UA 525 DA) driven by Emmanuel Seguya.

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According to Traffic Police, the taxi had been properly parked in a designated bay on the left-hand side of the road, facing Kampala, while passengers were boarding and alighting.

The Subaru, traveling from Kampala toward Gulu, attempted to overtake another vehicle in the busy trading centre, lost control, and rammed into the stationary taxi.

"The driver of the Subaru attempted to overtake in a built-up area and lost control of the vehicle," said ASP Sam Twiineamazima, Savannah Region Police spokesperson.

"He rammed into a stationary taxi, killing a juvenile on the spot and injuring several others who were in the process of boarding."

Five others sustained injuries in the crash: Amon Bukenya, 16-year-old Vanisha Nakazibwe, 25-year-old Sadrack Sesanga, Zam Nanyombi, and taxi driver Emmanuel Seguya.

All were rushed to Nakasongola Health Centre IV, where they remain under treatment.

Lunkuse's body was conveyed to the facility pending a postmortem examination, while both vehicles involved were towed to Nakasongola Police Station for inspection.

ASP Twiineamazima condemned reckless driving, especially in trading centres.

"We urge all motorists to exercise extreme caution, especially in populated areas. Trading centres are not zones for speeding or dangerous overtaking," he said.

"These crashes are preventable if road users adhere to traffic regulations."

The Nakasongola incident follows two other deadly crashes along the same highway. On Saturday night, three people were killed near Kalule in Luweero District, and two others died in a separate crash at Ngogolo in the early hours of Sunday.

"This brings the total number of lives lost to six within just two days along this highway," Twiineamazima added, noting that the trend is deeply worrying and requires immediate attention from motorists.

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Local residents have expressed alarm over the frequency of accidents, blaming speeding and reckless driving through busy roadside communities.

Police investigations into the Nakasongola crash are ongoing, including efforts to identify and apprehend the Subaru driver.

Authorities continue to call on all road users to observe traffic regulations and exercise caution to prevent further loss of life.