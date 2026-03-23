Uganda: Race for Equality Ride From Nakivale to Kampala Amplifies Voices of Marginalised Communities

Across Uganda, refugees, persons with disabilities, and young women continue to face significant barriers to education, skills development, and economic opportunity, leaving many marginalised and unable to reach their full potential.

Limited access to training, social exclusion, and financial constraints remain a daily reality, particularly in refugee settlements and underserved urban communities.

It is against this backdrop that Brass for Africa is advancing a unique approach--using music not just as art, but as a tool for empowerment and social inclusion.

The organisation has concluded its Race for Equality, a three-day cycling initiative from Nakivale Refugee Settlement to Kampala aimed at raising awareness and mobilising support for marginalised groups.

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Held under the theme "We Are One," the campaign brought together cyclists known as the Pearl Riders, who covered hundreds of kilometres to amplify the voices of communities often left behind.

The ride highlighted the challenges faced by vulnerable groups while calling for greater inclusion and equal access to opportunities.

The initiative is targeting more than 2,700 beneficiaries, using music as a pathway to deliver education, leadership skills, teamwork, and access to instruments and training.

The programme is designed to equip young people from disadvantaged backgrounds with tools to transform their lives.

"The race will ensure refugees and other marginalised groups gain access to education, leadership and teamwork skills, as well as musical training and equipment to help them develop their talents," said Agassi Andrew, Chief Executive Officer of Brass for Africa.

He added that the initiative is structured to deliver long-term impact through sensitisation, fundraising, and skills development, with a focus on communities that are often overlooked.

Despite the physical demands of the journey, the Pearl Riders described the experience as both challenging and fulfilling, emphasising the role of collective responsibility in addressing inequality.

"The ride was tough, but knowing it is changing lives and raising awareness makes it worthwhile. This is a cause everyone should stand behind," said Lois Nancy, one of the riders.

For beneficiaries, the impact extends beyond awareness to tangible personal transformation. Many say the programme has given them renewed purpose, direction, and confidence.

Kamukama Tadeo, a beneficiary, said the initiative has enabled him to overcome physical limitations and pursue his passion for music.

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"I have been with Brass for Africa since 2009 and they have helped me through a lot. Even without hands, I can play the trombone very well. This is a story for many like me," he said.

Through sustained mentorship and support, participants are building skills, confidence, and pathways out of hardship.

Brass for Africa is a non-profit organisation that uses music as a vehicle for social change, working with vulnerable children and young people across Uganda and beyond.

Its programmes combine music education with life skills training, mentorship, and personal development.

Following the Race for Equality, the organisation plans to expand its reach to more refugee settlements and underserved communities, increase access to musical instruments and training, and strengthen partnerships to support its growing network of beneficiaries.