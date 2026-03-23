Kenya: Nairobi Water Completes Repairs On Komarock Pipeline, Supply to Resume in Affected Estates

Nairobi — The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company said on Sunday that water supply is gradually being restored to parts of eastern Nairobi after repairs were completed on a damaged distribution pipeline along Komarock Road.

The utility said repair works on the Komarock pipeline, which serves the neighbourhoods of Kariobangi South, Kariobangi North and Dandora Phase 1, had been successfully concluded, with supply to affected customers now being restored.

"We wish to inform our valued customers that repair works on the damaged Komarock Pipeline serving Kariobangi South, Kariobangi North and Dandora Phase 1 are now complete. Resumption of water supply to the affected areas is underway," the company said in a statement issued by its Corporate Affairs and Liaison Department.

The update follows a broader disruption announced on Saturday after a major transmission pipeline burst in the city.

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According to the utility, the outage occurred after a burst on the Kabete-Kilimani transmission pipeline at around 0100 hours on Friday, triggering emergency repair operations by technical teams.

Saturday disruption

Engineers replaced the damaged section of the line, conducted pressure testing and prepared the system for the safe restoration of supply.

The disruption affected several neighbourhoods, including Kileleshwa, Kilimani, State House, Ngumo, KEMRI Highrise, Nairobi West, Upper Hill and Madaraka, as well as surrounding areas.

The company had earlier indicated that water supply would be fully restored by 6pm on Sunday once repairs and system checks were completed.

"This timeline allows for thorough repairs on this critical transmission line while prioritizing safety and infrastructure integrity," the utility said in its earlier notice.

Residents in affected areas had been advised to use stored water sparingly during the interruption, while water bowser services were made available for priority and emergency needs.

Customers requiring tanker deliveries can request the service by dialling *260# on their phones and selecting the bowser services option, the company added.