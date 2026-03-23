Kenya: Govt Grants Amnesty for Kenyans Who Joined Russian Military After Stop List Agreement

Nairobi — The government will grant amnesty to Kenyans who illegally joined Russian military operations in Ukraine after Moscow agreed to stop recruiting Kenyan nationals, officials said on Sunday.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Minister Musalia Mudavadi said the decision followed diplomatic consultations in Moscow with Sergey Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, during an official visit from March 15 to March 18.

The talks addressed the growing number of Kenyan nationals recruited to fight for Russia in the conflict with Ukraine, a development Nairobi said was facilitated through irregular and potentially exploitative channels.

"Under Kenyan law, it is illegal for Kenyans to be conscripted into foreign armies unless they are citizens of that country," Mudavadi's office said.

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"Section 68 of the Kenyan Penal Code, Cap 63, outlaws the enlistment of Kenyan nationals in the military or armed forces of any foreign state without written authority from the President of Kenya."

Violations can attract a prison sentence of up to 10 years unless a court determines the enlistment was not voluntary.

Mudavadi said Russia had agreed to place Kenya on a "stop list," effectively barring the recruitment or enlistment of Kenyan nationals into its military campaign.

Under the agreement, Kenyans currently involved in operations who wish to leave will be allowed to disengage and return home.

"The agreement would also see Kenyans currently in the operations who are unwilling to continue disengaged and freed to travel back home," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Kenya's diplomatic mission in Moscow will receive consular access to Kenyans receiving treatment in hospitals and other civilian facilities, allowing officials to facilitate the repatriation of the injured and the return of remains of those who died.

Authorities estimate that about 252 Kenyans were recruited into Russia's Special Military Operation. Of these, 44 have already been repatriated, while 11 have been reported missing or killed in action. Another 38 are hospitalized under restricted access, leaving about 160 still actively involved.

Nairobi also said it will begin sharing information with Moscow to combat human trafficking, smuggling networks, and illegal recruitment linked to the war.

The ministry announced plans to launch a nationwide awareness campaign dubbed "Linda Mkenya Majuu", aimed at educating citizens about legitimate employment opportunities abroad and warning against illegal recruitment channels.