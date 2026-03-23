Ethiopia Voter Registration Tops 18.5 Million Ahead of 7th General Elections

22 March 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Kadir Moustapha

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's National Election Board of Ethiopia said on Friday that voter registration for the country's upcoming 7th general elections has surpassed 18.5 million, signaling steady progress in preparations for the national vote.

The board said a total of 18,556,337 voters had been registered as of March 19, following the launch of the registration process on March 7. The exercise is scheduled to continue until April 6.

Registration is being conducted both in person and through digital platforms, as authorities aim to expand participation across the country.

Of the total registered voters, 10,133,639 are men and 8,422,698 are women, according to the board's latest figures.

The election body also said it has deployed 187,028 election officials nationwide to support the registration process. The officials were vetted by competing political parties to help ensure neutrality and safeguard the credibility of the exercise.

The voter registration drive is a key step ahead of Ethiopia's 7th general elections, with authorities seeking to boost turnout and strengthen confidence in the electoral process.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)

Read the original article on Horn Diplomat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Horn Diplomat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.