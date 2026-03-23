Tanzania, South Africa Agree to Promote Volunteer Activities, Disaster Management, and Humanitarian Law

Johannesburg — THE Deputy Minister for Transport, David Kihenzile, has visited the offices of the Red Cross in Johannesburg, where he met with senior leaders of the Southern African Red Cross Society, including the president and the secretary general.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between Tanzania and South Africa, particularly by promoting volunteer activities and enhancing international relations.

The talks covered various areas, including the implementation of development projects, disaster management, healthcare services, human resource development, and humanitarian law.

According to the statement, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is the world's largest humanitarian network, with the highest number of volunteers operating through approximately 200,000 branches in 191 countries.

It was also noted that the Tanzania Red Cross existed even before the country's independence. After independence, it was officially established under Act No. 71 of 1962, following a 1947 United Nations resolution. Currently, the organization operates across all regions of mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.