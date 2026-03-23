Malawi: Citizens Plan National Thanksgiving Match for Mutharika, Cite Food, Fuel and Economic Gains

A group of citizens has organised a nationwide thanksgiving match on April 17, 2026 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) grounds in Lilongwe, with parallel gatherings in Blantyre, Mzuzu and Zomba, in what organisers describe as a grassroots show of appreciation for President Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Dubbed "Malawi United in Gratitude," the event is being positioned as a non-partisan platform bringing together farmers, traders, transporters and small business owners to acknowledge what organisers call "a turnaround in key economic indicators" since Mutharika's return to office after the September 2025 elections.

One of the organisers, Edward Chaka, said the initiative is anchored on three pillars--food security, fuel availability and foreign exchange stabilisation--which he argued have improved in recent months.

"This is about ordinary Malawians expressing lived experiences," Chaka said. "From hunger to relative stability, the drop in maize prices alone has restored hope in many households."

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Organisers point to a sharp decline in maize prices--from peaks of around K100,000 per 50kg bag during the previous administration under Lazarus Chakwera to current ranges of K38,000 to K60,000--as a key driver behind the planned show of support, attributing the shift to government interventions including imports and the revival of ADMARC markets.

James Ajibu, a maize vendor from Mangochi featured in the event's mobilisation materials, described the price shift as transformative. "We never thought we would see this day," he said, linking the changes to improved availability and affordability.

Beyond food, organisers also cite improved fuel supply and easing foreign exchange pressures as part of the broader narrative behind the thanksgiving event.

However, the scale of the gathering comes with logistical demands. The organising team has set an estimated K50 million budget to cover transport for district representatives, sound systems, sanitation and general coordination, and is appealing to the corporate sector for sponsorship.

"We are inviting partners to support this citizen-driven initiative," Chaka said, adding that broad participation is expected from across the country.

The event is expected to draw significant public attention, positioning itself as both a symbolic and political moment reflecting shifting public sentiment around economic conditions and governance.