Malawi: Mutharika Pardons 27 Inmates in Eid and Easter Mercy Gesture

22 March 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has pardoned 27 inmates as part of the 2026 Eid and Easter holiday celebrations, invoking constitutional powers to extend clemency to selected prisoners deemed rehabilitated and deserving of release.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Homeland Security, the pardon was granted under Section 89(2) of the Constitution, which gives the President authority to exercise the prerogative of mercy in appropriate cases.

The statement, signed by Secretary for Homeland Security Linda Pacharo Moyo, indicates that the beneficiaries were carefully selected based on strict criteria, including inmates who had served at least half of their sentences, the elderly, women, the chronically ill and individuals who have secured admission into public universities.

Authorities emphasised that all those released had demonstrated good conduct, discipline and clear signs of rehabilitation during their incarceration, making them eligible under established pardon guidelines.

The ministry described the decision as a deliberate act of compassion aligned with the values of forgiveness, renewal and second chances associated with both Eid and Easter, noting that the gesture also reflects broader efforts to promote reintegration and decongest correctional facilities.

The pardons place fresh focus on the role of executive clemency in balancing justice with mercy, particularly during significant national and religious observances.

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