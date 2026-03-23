Somalia Regional Speaker Accuses Federal Authorities of Misusing Foreign-Supplied Weapons

Baidoa — The speaker of the Southwest regional parliament, Ali Said Fiqi, has sharply criticised the escalating dispute between the Southwest State of Somalia and the Federal Government of Somalia, accusing authorities of misusing foreign-supplied weapons in the country's internal political conflict.

Fiqi alleged that arms previously provided by Egypt to Somalia -- intended to bolster national security and support operations against Al-Shabaab -- were being diverted and used improperly.

According to the speaker, the weapons have been handed over to militia forces operating in the town of Buurhakaba and are being used against civilians in areas under Southwest administration.

"These weapons were meant for national defence and the fight against the enemy, not for use in internal political disputes or against Somali citizens," Fiqi said.

He warned that the use of state arms for political purposes risks deepening tensions, fuelling social divisions and endangering civilian lives.

The remarks come amid a deepening rift between the regional administration and Mogadishu, driven by disagreements over political interference, election management and power-sharing arrangements.

The accusations reflect a new level of confrontation between the two sides, raising fears the standoff could deteriorate into wider insecurity if no political solution is reached.