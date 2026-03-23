South Africa: North West Intensifies FMD Vaccination Drive Across Districts

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has reiterated its commitment to working closely with farmers to curb the spread of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and safeguard the livestock industry.

This comes as the province significantly accelerated its Foot and Mouth Disease vaccination campaign, with efforts currently underway across all local municipalities in a bid to contain the outbreak and protect the province's livestock and agricultural economy.

The department reported that over 111, 297 animals have been vaccinated to date, with intensified operations continuing daily and over weekends to maximize coverage.

The campaign follows the confirmation of 190 FMD cases across the province, affecting cattle, pigs, and goats.

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Cattle account for the majority of infections, with 186 reported cases, while pigs account for three cases and goats one. District-level figures reveal 61 cases in Dr Kenneth Kaunda, 56 in Bojanala, 37 in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati and 36 in Ngaka Modiri Molema.

North West MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha said the arrival of vaccines from Turkey (Dolvet) has further accelerated the campaign, with additional consignments expected to sustain the momentum.

Speaking at a recent vaccination campaign site, Sambatha said the department has intensified the campaign by putting all available resources to curb the spread of the disease.

"The fight against Foot and Mouth Disease is a fight for the heart of our province's economy. Every vaccinated animal represents a victory for food security, rural livelihoods, and the dignity of our farmers," the MEC said.

He assured farmers in villa88ges which have not yet been reached that vaccination teams would be deployed soon.

"No community will be left behind. This campaign belongs to all of us, and together we will overcome it."

The department has encouraged farmers and industry stakeholders to report any suspected cases to local veterinary offices to enable swift intervention.

Farmers have also been urged to ensure their animals are properly tagged with permanent identification numbers to speed up vaccination efficiency and traceability.