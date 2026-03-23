Somalia Parliament Speaker Meets Southwest Elders Amid Rising Tensions

Mogadishu — The Speaker of Somalia's Lower House, Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur, held talks with traditional elders and community leaders from the Southwest State on Sunday, focusing on the deteriorating situation in the region.

The elders briefed the speaker on the political and security challenges facing the Southwest areas, stressing the urgent need for a lasting solution to ensure stability and peace.

They underscored the importance of dialogue and reconciliation, warning that unresolved tensions could further undermine security in the region.

Nur thanked the elders for their role in peacebuilding and development, urging them to intensify efforts to strengthen governance and promote unity across Southwest communities.

The meeting comes as Southwest State faces mounting political and security strains, heightening concerns over the region's overall stability.

The situation has been exacerbated by a recent decision by the Southwest administration to suspend cooperation with Somalia's federal government, deepening an already tense political standoff.

Officials say the talks are part of broader federal efforts to enhance consultation and cooperation with local communities, aimed at finding a sustainable resolution to the ongoing crisis in Southwest Somalia.