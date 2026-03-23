Somalia Police Reshuffle in Bay Region Highlights Rift With Southwest State

22 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's federal police command has announced a leadership reshuffle in the Bay region as authorities face worsening insecurity and deepening political tensions in the southwest.

In an official statement, the police command said new officers had been appointed to key positions, including Sadiiq Adan Ali as commander of the Bay regional police division, and Adan Mohamed Ahmed as head of the police station in Baidoa.

The appointments are part of efforts by the federal government to restructure and strengthen security operations in Bay, where incidents of insecurity and public complaints over safety have risen in recent months.

However, the move comes amid an escalating political dispute between Somalia's federal government and the Southwest State administration.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Regional authorities have made parallel appointments, with Southwest President Abdulaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen naming senior officer Mukhtar Dugudow as police commander of Baidoa, in a step seen as contradicting the federal government's decision.

The competing appointments underline growing divisions between the two sides, which have strained cooperation and heightened political tensions.

The Southwest administration recently announced it was suspending ties with the federal government, raising concerns over the stability and security of Bay region and surrounding areas.

Analysts say the overlapping security decisions could further complicate command structures on the ground, at a time when coordinated efforts are seen as critical to addressing insecurity in southwest Somalia.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.