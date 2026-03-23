South Africa: Heatwave Expected for Northern and Western Cape - South African News Briefs - March 23, 2026

Heatwave Expected for Northern and Western Cape

Hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected across parts of the Northern and Western Cape, reports EWN. The South African Weather Service issued an advisory for temperatures exceeding 30°C on Monday and Tuesday. This marks the third consecutive week of extreme heat alerts in the Western Cape. Two weeks ago, a heatwave advisory was issued, with temperatures predicted to rise above 40 degrees. Areas likely to be affected include the Cape Winelands, Overberg, Cape Metropole, parts of the West Coast interior, and the Namakwa district. Residents were urged to take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Massive Robben Island Cleanup Honors Human Rights Day

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More than 200 volunteers have participated in a beach-cleanup operation on Robben Island off Cape Town, as part of ongoing efforts to preserve the site as a national heritage landmark, reports SABC News. The initiative was led by the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, in partnership with organisations including the Robben Island Museum and the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation. Provincial Minister Ricardo MacKenzie said the event, held in recognition of Human Rights Day, highlighted the public's right to access and help maintain heritage sites, encouraging small acts of service to ensure their preservation.

Cape Town Court Jails Man for 18 Years in GBV Case

The Cape Town Regional Court has sentenced a 48-year-old man to 18 years in prison after convicting him of rape, kidnapping, and attempted murder, reports EWN. The court also ordered that he be listed on the National Register for Sex Offenders. His identity remains withheld to protect his minor children. Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Nicolette Bell has condemned the attack as a brutal act of gender-based violence. The National Prosecuting Authority reaffirmed its commitment to combating GBV and femicide. The victim, in her impact statement, said she continues to suffer lasting trauma from the abuse.

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