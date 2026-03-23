Zimbabwe: Biti Spends Weekend Behind Bars Following Arrest in Mutare, Set to Appear in Court

OUTSPOKEN opposition politician-cum-lawyer, Tendai Biti, spent the weekend in police custody following his arrest in Mutare, where he was attending a meeting to discuss the contentious Constitutional Amendment Number 3 Bill.

The proposed legislation, among other issues, seeks to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term of office, but the move is facing resistance from pro-democracy groups, including the Constitution Defenders Forum (CDF) led by Biti.

Reports emerging from the eastern border city of Mutare say Biti and members of the CDF were rounded-up by law enforcement agents while convening a meeting to ventilate the controversial bill. The former Harare East lawmaker was subsequently arrested and detained in custody pending court appearance today, Monday, March 23, 2026.

In a statement Sunday, the CDF Youth Command communications department appealed for solidarity when Biti and CDF programmes director, Morgan Ncube, will be arraigned at Mutare Magistrates Court facing unspecified charges.

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"Call for Solidarity! The CDF calls upon all citizens, civil society, and defenders of constitutional democracy to attend the initial court hearing of Convener Tendai Biti and Director for Programmes Morgan Ncube at the Mutare Magistrates Court, tomorrow Monday, 23 March 2026 at 8:30am," reads the statement.

"This is a critical moment for the rule of law and the protection of constitutionalism in Zimbabwe. The public's presence in court is a lawful and powerful expression of solidarity, accountability, and commitment to justice.

"We urge all stakeholders to stand firm, remain peaceful, and demonstrate collective resolve in defending the Constitution.

"Let us show up. Let us stand together. Let us defend the Constitution," further noted CDF youths.