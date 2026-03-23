Zimbabwe: Khama Billiat Gets Plaudits After Scoring Brace for Scottland FC to Claim Second Position On Log Table

23 March 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

SCOTTLAND FC coach Norman Mapeza has heaped praises on Khama Billiat following a 3-0 win over FC Hunters at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

Billiat staged a stellar performance, which saw him scoring a brace before team captain Walter Musona capped the scoreline to make it 3-0.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns player is now leading the top goalscorers chart with four goals after playing four games.

Aged 35, Billiat opened his scoring account of the season Thursday last week when he scored twice against Manica Diamonds, before Sunday's goals.

"Khama has never missed one day of crisis, never missed one day of preseason training. He was there day and night, you know.

"You can't just take anything from Khama; the intelligence is there, he's smart, you know, and he's just a real talent," said Mapeza after Sunday's win against Hunters.

Billiat struggled to find the back of the net last season at Scottland, as he only scored a single goal the whole season.

However, under Mapeza, he seems to have found his feet again, and he is likely going to be the man to watch when Scottland FC plays CAF Champions League football later this year.

Sunday's win saw Scottland FC move to second on the log with eight points, four behind log leaders CAPS United who are on 12 points.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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