Rwanda: Meet Vyper, Rwanda's Emerging Director On a Mission to Go Global

Behind every polished video lies a demanding creative journey--one shaped by long nights, careful editing, and a deep understanding of audience emotion. While viewers often celebrate the final product, the process behind it is rarely seen, especially when expectations are not fully met.

For Abdou Nsabimana, widely known as Director Vyper, that journey has defined nearly a decade in Rwanda's video production industry.

Born in Rubavu District's Gisenyi Sector, the 26-year-old filmmaker holds a degree in Information Technology (Networking) from Ecole Islamique de Gisenyi. However, it was during his academic years that his passion for filmmaking began to take shape. What started as an interest gradually evolved into a full commitment to visual storytelling.

Vyper launched his professional videography career in 2017 and has since built an impressive portfolio within Rwanda's music scene. He has directed music videos for several prominent artists, including Aline Gahongayire, Jules Sentore, Papa Cyangwe, Racine, Ibrahim Cyusa, and B-Threy.

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Among his notable works are Inkotanyi Turaganje by Cyusa Ibrahim, Inzira by Danny Mutabazi, and God of Miracles by Aline Gahongayire.

Beyond music videos, Vyper has also explored narrative filmmaking. His short film Nightfall marked an important step in expanding his creative range and deepening his cinematic storytelling.

Growing up alongside a brother who is a musician, Vyper was naturally drawn into the creative process. This environment helped him develop a unique ability to translate sound into compelling visuals.

"Filmmaking felt natural to me. It became more than a skill; it became my language of expression," he told The New Times.

Like many emerging creatives, his early career was marked by challenges. Building trust within the industry proved difficult, especially when approaching established artists while still developing his reputation. Limited access to high-end equipment also posed an obstacle.

However, through persistence, discipline, and a commitment to quality, he gradually overcame these barriers.

Today, Vyper's ambitions stretch far beyond local success. He aims to collaborate with international producers and secure high-value film projects distributed on global platforms such as Netflix--bringing African stories to a worldwide audience.

"Ultimately, I want to create projects that are not only visually powerful but also culturally meaningful and globally competitive," he said.

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On the local front, he expresses a strong desire to work with Eric Kabera, a pioneer in Rwanda's film industry whose vision aligns with the growth of national cinema.

Looking ahead, Nsabimana envisions himself as a leading African cinematographer, recognized both locally and internationally. He hopes to direct large-scale productions, mentor emerging filmmakers, and contribute to building a stronger creative ecosystem.

"My future is rooted in growth, collaboration, and legacy-building through film," he emphasized.

He also believes Rwanda's film and video industry is on a promising path, driven by a new generation of passionate storytellers. However, he notes that greater investment, improved training opportunities, structured distribution channels, and continued trust in local talent are essential for sustained growth.

With the right support, he believes Rwandan cinema can evolve into a powerful cultural and economic force on both regional and global stages.