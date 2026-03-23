Rwanda: Nhamburo Hails Utagushimaninde's Historic Women's T20i Century

Rwanda women's cricket national team head coach Leonard Nhamburo has credited Fanny Utagushimaninde's record-breaking performance to hard work and dedication after the teenage sensation made history at the Nigeria Invitational Women's T20I Tournament.

The 15-year-old prodigy scored an unbeaten 111 off 65 balls against Ghana, becoming the first woman to register a century on T20I debut. She also set a new milestone as the youngest player to score a century in women's T20I history at just 15 years and 223 days.

"This record-breaking performance is a testament to the hard work and dedication she has put in. It is something she earned through years of sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the game. It also reflects the progress of development cricket in Rwanda," Nhamburo said.

Utagushimaninde now joins a growing list of Rwandan players gaining international recognition. Among them is Henriette Ishimwe, who won the ICC Player of the Month award, and Cathia Uwamahoro, known for setting a Guinness World Record in 2017 for the longest cricket net session by a woman.

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Uwamahoro praised the young batter for her remarkable achievement, describing it as a defining moment for the sport.

"Fanny has shattered barriers and rewritten history with her bat. To score a century on T20I debut at the youngest age in women's cricket is not just a personal triumph, it is a beacon of possibility for Rwanda, for Africa, and for the global game," she said.

"This is more than numbers on a scoreboard. It proves that courage, talent, and relentless determination can carve new paths where none existed before."

Utagushimaninde's performance also highlights the long-term vision of the Rwanda Cricket Association to nurture young talent, building on the progress made by the national women's U-19 team at the inaugural 2023 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup.

At that tournament, India were crowned champions after defeating England in the final, while Rwanda finished eighth among 16 teams.

RCA vice president Sonia Uwimana said the achievement signals that the country's development pathway is on track.

"For us, this is another historic breakthrough by a Rwandan player at the international level. It shows that our development program is progressing, but there is still more to accomplish," she said.

Uwimana added that the association is now focusing on strengthening U15 and U18 structures to prepare the next generation for regional and continental competition.