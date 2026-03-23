Rwanda: Who Will Truly Lead Our National Book Policy?

opinion

Rwanda is known for doing difficult things well. From rebuilding national unity after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi to becoming one of Africa's most competitive business environments, the country has demonstrated a rare ability to turn complex policy challenges into functioning systems. The national book policy--now confirmed as a pipeline document under the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE) --is the next test of that capacity. On current evidence, it will not be an easy one.

On March 19, Minister Jean Damascène Bizimana appeared before Parliament to present his ministry's plans. Among the items listed was the national book policy, described as a tool to support a reading culture. But for those working within the country's book sector, the announcement raised a more urgent question than timing: who will own this policy once it is implemented, and will it be designed to solve the right problems?

The Ministry of Education is the sector's largest consumer, accounting for at least 60 percent of book demand through school textbooks and curricula. The Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy oversees ISBN issuance. The ministry of youth manages literature within the creative economy. The ministry of trade regulates publishing businesses and oversees Rwanda's obligations under the Marrakesh Treaty--the international agreement mandating accessible-format books for persons with visual impairments. Rwanda Development Board manages the intellectual property framework, which underpins every author's livelihood.

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Five institutions, five mandates, one book sector--and no single coordination mechanism.

This fragmentation is not a failure of intent; rather, it reflects how the sector evolved across different policy domains before the full value chain was mapped. The book policy's first task must be to resolve this. The sector does not need another stakeholder at the table; it needs someone who owns the table.

The most constructive path forward would be the creation of a One-Stop Centre for the book sector--a body integrating ISBN issuance, intellectual property registration, Marrakesh Treaty compliance, and publishing standards under one roof. Rwanda has successfully implemented similar models before. Rwanda Development Board's one-stop shop for business registration offers a clear precedent. The Cabinet's March 2026 approval of a ministerial order governing copyright proceeds signals that the legal foundation is being laid. The book policy must now build the institutional architecture to match.

On the ground, the numbers underscore the urgency. In 2016-2017, Rwanda published only 239 books, with up to 80 percent of them being children's titles. Production costs remain high, as most books are printed abroad, and the professional editorial workforce is limited. The policy should set measurable output targets, create incentives for domestic printing, and consider VAT relief on publishing inputs--practical tools that other countries have used to grow their book industries.

There is also the Ikinyarwanda gap. Most books available in Rwanda are in English or French. For a country where Ikinyarwanda is the language of daily life and early childhood learning, this represents both a cultural disconnect and a market failure. The policy should make indigenous language publishing commercially viable through procurement preferences and dedicated funding, particularly for children's literature.

MINUBUMWE's leadership role is well grounded. The minister's mandate covers culture, national identity, and civic education--areas where books play a critical role. However, ministerial credibility must be matched by institutional authority. MINUBUMWE will need either formal cross-ministerial coordination powers or the establishment of a National Book Development Council with a clear mandate, adequate funding, and legal authority to act across the institutions that currently shape the sector.

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Rwanda has built a reputation for delivering on its commitments. The book sector is now asking for the same level of serious, systems-based thinking that has transformed other areas of the economy. This policy will not be judged by its ambition at Cabinet, but by its practical impact--whether a publisher in Kigali can register an ISBN, protect intellectual property, and reach a reader in Huye through a single, coherent system.

That is the standard Rwanda has set for itself. The national book policy should be designed to meet it.

Mutesi Gasana is a publisher, author, and literacy champion.