Rwanda: Rayon Bag Win After Gasogi United No-Show

23 March 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Rayon Sports FC have been awarded a 3-0 victory and three points after Gasogi United FC failed to show up for their Rwanda Premier League clash on Sunday.

The match was initially scheduled for 3pm at Kigali Pele Stadium but was later moved to 10pm at Amahoro Stadium, which had earlier hosted a CAF Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Al Hilal and RS Berkane earlier at 6pm.

Gasogi United, however, claimed they were not informed in time about the change and refused to travel to the venue. As a result, the Rwanda Premier League awarded Rayon Sports a 3-0 win, along with three points, and fined Gasogi Rwf 2 million.

League CEO Jules Karangwa insisted that due process was followed.

"All steps were followed in informing Gasogi United about the decision to move the match," Karangwa said.

The decision has been strongly contested by Gasogi president Charles Kakooza Nkuriza alias KNC, who vowed to appeal the sanctions, maintaining that the club was not properly notified.

Further disciplinary action could follow, with the possibility of additional forfeits raising concerns over potential relegation.

The ruling lifts Rayon Sports to fourth place on the table with 42 points, seven behind leaders APR FC, who top the standings with 49 points. Gasogi United remain 12th with 26 points.

Read the original article on New Times.

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