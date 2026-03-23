Nigeria: Yenagoa Set to Host NFF Extraordinary General Assembly Today

Yenagoa, the capital city of Bayelsa State is all set to play host to this year's Extraordinary General Assembly of the Nigeria Football Federation today, Monday, 23rd March 2026.

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, will declare the extraordinary general assembly open at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall, Government House, Yenagoa.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko; Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade; Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Abdul Ningi and; Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Hon. Kabiru Amadu are among top dignitaries expected at the occasion.

The Extraordinary General Assembly, like the Annual General Assembly, congregates all Chairmen and Secretaries of Football Associations of the 36 States and the FCT, with all Members of the NFF Executive Committee and Management in attendance, as well as chairmen and secretaries of the various Leagues, the Coaches Association, the Referees Association, and the Players' Union.

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NFF President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau (MON) will present a welcome address to the plenary before the business session.

During the business session, the Congress will deliberate on amendments to the extant NFF Statutes, the NFF Electoral Code and the Standing Orders of the General Assembly. There will be appointments of Members of the NFF Electoral Committee and the NFF Electoral Appeals Committee, as well as appointment of the Independent Auditor of the NFF.

Officials from world football-governing body, FIFA and the continental governing body, CAF are already in Nigeria to observe proceedings of the 2026 NFF Extraordinary General Assembly.