Grand Capemount County, March 23, 2026: Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) says it has taken note of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) recent statement dated March 20, 2026, regarding the fish mortality incident reported at Marvoe Creek in Grand Cape Mount County.

The Company, in a statement issued over the weekend, said it remains committed to environmental protection, regulatory compliance, and the well-being of surrounding communities.

BMMC, in the statement, explained that it was the first to detect and report the incident to the EPA on February 24, 2026, consistent with its policy of transparency and responsible environmental management.

It is important to emphasize that BMMC initially detected the incident and promptly reported it to the EPA on February 24, 2026, thereby triggering the investigation. BMMC stated that the self-reporting reflects the Company's long-standing policy of transparency and responsible environmental stewardship.

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In its February 27, 2026, communication, the EPA confirmed through laboratory analysis that cyanide and related chemicals were within regulatory limits and attributed the fish mortality to elevated levels of cypermethrin--a pesticide commonly used in agriculture, not mining.

BMMC reiterates that cypermethrin is not used in any of its operations. The EPA maintains a complete, approved inventory of all chemicals used by the Company, and cypermethrin has never been included in that inventory.

The Company notes with concern the EPA's recent shift in attributing the contamination source to BMMC infrastructure without presenting new scientific evidence to support this conclusion. Identification of a contaminant alone does not establish its source; such determinations must be based on transparent, verifiable scientific analysis.

During the Joint Security (NSA) investigation, BMMC became aware of allegations regarding fish burial by its personnel and immediately initiated an internal review.

The Company emphasizes that it has nothing to conceal and has cooperated fully with authorities from the outset. Any actions taken on-site were intended solely to protect public safety and should not be interpreted as an admission of wrongdoing.

BMMC noted that it remains committed to working with the EPA and all relevant authorities to determine how the contaminant entered its operational area. The Company supports a transparent, independent, and science-based investigation to establish the true cause and source of the incident.

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The Company urges that all conclusions be grounded in objective evidence, due process, and established scientific standards to ensure fairness and maintain public trust.

BMMC further states that it will continue constructive engagement with stakeholders and provide updates as verified information becomes available.