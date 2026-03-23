Kenya: Lionesses Finish Last At World Rugby 7s Division 2 Tourney in Uruguay After Brazil Loss

NAIROBI — The national women's rugby 7s team finished their Division 2 campaign on a whimper, losing 19-12 to Brazil in the final encounter of the second leg in Montevideo on Sunday night.

The Lionesses came into the game desperate to avoid the unenviable tag of finishing last in the six-team competition.

Their task was made harder but a first try by Bianca Silva in the first minute, Maysa Fernandes converting successful for a bright start for the South Americans.

However, Charity Nilla levelled matters for Simon Odongo's charges as Sinaida Nyachio added the extras.

Yasmim Soares scored the second try at the start of the second half to restore the Brazilians' lead -- Fernandes once again converting well between the posts.

A minute later, Lionesses responded with a try of their own via Janet 'Shebesh' Okello albeit Nyachio's attempted conversion flew wide of the posts.

Silva then twisted the dagger in Lionesses' hearts with her second of the game in the 14th minute to condemn them to their fourth loss in the leg.

The result leaves the Kenyans languishing at the bottom of the six-team standings with four points.

They will be hoping for better fortunes when they travel to Sao Paulo, Brazil for the third leg of the competition, next weekend.