Nigeria: Makinde - Any PDP Member With Wike Is an Enemy of Democracy

Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Oyo State Governor, 'Seyi Makinde, has declared that any politician and member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is with Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is anti-people of Nigeria and an enemy of democracy.

Makinde spoke yesterday in Bauchi, when he visited his counterpart, Governor Bala Mohammed, at Ramat House, Bauchi.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Oyo State governor stated that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the judiciary, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were behind Wike's camp in PDP.

Equally, yesterday, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan decried the massive defection of lawmakers from PDP, revealing that the party has lost 34 senators to rival platforms, including APC, amid its recent internal crisis.

The disclosure came as former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, denied claims that he had been invited by President Bola Tinubu or any chieftain of APC to defect to the ruling party, describing the reports as mere speculation.

In a related development, the PDP faction loyal to Wike said reconciliation with the mainstream led by Tanimu Turaki was dead following the Court of Appeal judgement that recognised the faction.

Meanwhile, Conference of Professionals in PDP (CP-PDP) expressed optimism that in spite of the party's challenges, PDP could still defeat APC in a fair contest.

Speaking with journalists shortly after meeting with the Bauchi State governor, Makinde stressed, "I came in the public domain to say that I was in a meeting with Wike and Mr. President, and he promised to hold PDP for Mr. President for the 2027 presidential election.

"So, anyone dealing with Wike and his group in any guise, what it means is you have also agreed to support President Tinubu for 2027. We'll leave it for Nigerians to judge, if you can be in their camp where they promised that they are supporting the president, we're not begrudging them.

"You can support whoever you like to support, but go to them if you want to support them. That is our position. They have the government behind them. They have the judiciary behind them. They have INEC behind them, but we have the people behind us.

"We are not calling for any reconciliation with anyone regarding the PDP. We will survive the challenges and participate effectively in the 2027 general election."

But Mohammed disagreed with Makinde on reconciliation, saying, "This issue of reconciliation is not something that we have called for, it is something that is being midwifed as a solution by a competent court of jurisdiction, that's the Court of Appeal.

"We are law-abiding, and we believe in the rule of law. So that opinion by my brother (Seyi Makinde) is his personal opinion, but certainly we believe that there is no irreconcilable issues in Nigeria, especially in the political or national space."

He expressed his appreciation to Makinde for paying him Sallah homage.

Mohammed told Makinde, "It is only me and you that we are still in the PDP. When we started, we were 13 to 14 of us."

He described the Oyo State governor as a patriot and someone who believed in the Nigerian project, and had always supported him in navigating the political terrain as a member of the PDP governors' forum.

He said Makinde had contributed immensely to the development of the party, his state, and Nigeria, at large.

"I really cherish his drive and determination and his focus," Mohammed stated, adding, "Your solidarity with me in the time of challenges, you have said it privately and publicly and I really appreciate that, this is what we have made up.

"We have always faced challenges and, unfortunately, for me, I always come from the opposition and with humility and modesty, God has always given us victory and we will not take the victory for granted."

On Makinde's entourage were former governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, and other top government officials.

Akpoti-Uduaghan Laments Loss of 34 PDP Senators, Urges Defectors to Return

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan decried the massive defection of lawmakers from PDP, saying the party has lost 34 senators to rival parties, including APC, during its recent internal crisis.

Akpoti-Uduaghan spoke at the inauguration of the PDP Convention Committee, where she painted a grim picture of the party's dwindling presence in Senate and called on defectors to retrace their steps as part of efforts to rebuild the opposition party.

According to a statement from her media office, Akpoti-Uduaghan stated that PDP representation in Senate had shrunk dramatically from 37 members in late 2023 to just six currently, a development she described as both alarming and destabilising.

She said, "When I joined in November 2023, we were 37 PDP senators. But today, we are only six. It wasn't easy. At almost every sitting, you were expecting one senator or the other to decamp."

Akpoti-Uduaghan attributed the wave of defections to the protracted leadership crisis that rocked the party, stating that internal disputes create uncertainty and weaken confidence among members.

She insisted that the issues responsible for the exodus had largely been addressed, urging her former colleagues to reconsider their decisions.

"To my colleagues, who have decamped, trust me, it is not greener on the other side. You are all welcome back to the PDP," she said.

Despite the setbacks, the Kogi Central senator expressed optimism that the inauguration of the convention committee signalled a new beginning for the party.

She stated, "I'm extremely elated tonight simply because we still have a political party. Congratulations to everyone here. It has not been easy, and many Nigerians have been wondering what becomes of the PDP."

In his acceptance speech, former Abia State Governor and Chairman of the PDP 2026 National Convention Committee, Okezie Ikpeazu, described the moment as pivotal in the party's history.

"Today is not just ceremonial, it is consequential. This convention is more than a gathering; it is a reckoning--a moment of truth," Ikpeazu said.

He acknowledged that PDP had endured a turbulent period marked by internal disagreements, institutional strain, and prolonged legal battles that stretched from the Federal High Court to the Court of Appeal.

Ikpeazu stated that the recent appellate court affirmation of the party's National Caretaker Working Committee represented more than a legal triumph.

"It is not merely a legal victory; it is a moral and political reset. It offers us a rare opportunity to rebuild, restore confidence, and reaffirm due process within our party," he stated.

The former governor stressed that genuine reconciliation must underpin the party's rebuilding efforts, calling on members to embrace dialogue, humility, and forgiveness.

He said, "What the PDP needs now is honest reconciliation rooted in truth, driven by sincerity, and sustained by mutual respect. We must listen to one another, admit where we went wrong, and find the strength to forgive."

He charged party stakeholders across the 36 states and FCT to support the convention process with discipline and unity of purpose.

"Our mission is to deliver a smooth, transparent, and widely accepted convention that will produce a credible National Working Committee capable of repositioning the PDP for victory in 2027," Ikpeazu added.

Lamido denies Tinubu's Invitation to APC

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, denied claims that he was invited by President Bola Tinubu or any chieftain of APC to defect to the ruling party, describing the reports as speculation.

Lamido, a prominent member of PDP, spoke with THISDAY at his house in Abuja yesterday.

Responding to reports that he rejected an invitation to join APC, the former governor said he was unaware of any such move.

"When was I invited? Let me know, please. Did he send you to me? I'm hearing this from you for the first time," he asked the reporter.

Lamido also dismissed claims linking him with African Democratic Congress (ADC), attributing the reports to misinformation spread on social media.

He said, "In this era of social media and content creation, anything is possible. People sit in their rooms and create stories. I have not seen such pictures."

However, Lamido said he would be willing to meet with Tinubu if the opportunity came, stressing that such a meeting would be in the national interest rather than for partisan reasons.

The PDP chieftain also urged Nigerians to reflect on their electoral decisions, stating that leadership outcomes are a direct reflection of the choices made by voters.

"When we were campaigning, we urged Nigerians to vote right, with integrity and conscience. People voted, and whatever you put in is what you get out," he added.

Why Reconciliation in PDP is Unlikely, Wike's Faction Explains

The PDP faction loyal to Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said reconciliation with the mainstream party led by Tanimu Turaki was doubtful because of the Court of Appeal judgement that recognised the faction.

The faction also claimed that the Turaki-led party was already shopping for a court order from a high court in Ibadan to restrain its planned national convention slated for March 29 and 30 in Abuja.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, the national publicity secretary of the faction's National Caretaker Committee, Haruna Mohammed, said, "Let it be clearly stated that the position of the courts on the leadership of the PDP remains unequivocal.

"The judgements of the Federal High Court and the appeal court have affirmed the legitimacy and authority of the National Caretaker Working Committee as the body duly recognised to steer the affairs of the party at this time.

"These judicial pronouncements are binding and remain in full force. We, therefore, urge all members of our party and the general public to be guided accordingly and disregard any contrary claims or misleading narratives.

"We extended several invitations to the Tanimu Turaki group, but they turned it down. They refused to attende, despite all overtures made to them.

"So, we presume that they are not interested in any reconciliations with us. Regrettably, these overtures were ignored, as the said faction failed to present itself for meaningful engagement.

"This is particularly unfortunate given that the leadership of the party had, in good faith, extended several invitations and opportunities for reconciliation and dialogue.

"It is, however, deeply concerning that certain individuals have continued to take steps aimed at undermining the stability and progress of our party. We are aware of moves by this group led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, to approach courts in Ibadan in a bid to secure an injunction to halt the forthcoming national convention."

Mohammed said the PDP remained committed to unity, internal democracy, and the rule of law.

He said, "We will not allow the collective interest of our party to be derailed by actions that are clearly at variance with these principles.

"We respectfully call on the Honourable Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and the state Chief Judge to take judicial notice of these abuse court processes and to frustrate the legitimate activities of our party

"We reaffirm our confidence in the judiciary as the last hope of the common and trust that justice will continue to be served in accordance with the law."

Mohammed stated, "Furthermore, we wish to categorically assure all Nigerians, particularly our the members across the country, that the national convention of our great scheduled for the 29th and 30th of March 2026, will proceed as planned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"All necessary arrangements have been concluded, and the party is fully ready to deliver a successful, transparent, and credible convention."

He called on members to remain steadfast and law-abiding, pledging to continue to work together in the overall interest of the party.

'PDP Will Defeat APC in Fair Contest'

Conference of Professionals in the PDP (CP-PDP) expressed optimism that despite its challenges, PDP could still defeat APC in a fair contest.

CP-PDP said the resort by APC to personal attacks on Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde was driven by fear and a desperate bid to distract the governor.

CP-PDP, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, said the attacks further exposed the pre-election fever within APC over Makinde's rising profile and his acceptance as "the face of the purposeful, prudent, and result-driven leadership that has eluded the nation, particularly in the last two years".

The conference added that the attacks were a confirmation that the Tinubu-led APC intimidated, harassed, and offered billions of naira to governors to defect to the ruling party.

"The APC is now in mortal fear of Governor Makinde due to his principled resistance to these underhanded tactics," the group stated.

According to the conference, the recent statements by APC reveal that the party is behind the false reports suggesting that Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed is decamping to the ruling party.

CP-PDP said it was aware that the distractions were designed to divert public attention from the abysmal failures of the Tinubu-led administration and the fear of defeat in a free and fair electoral contest in 2027.

It stated, "If the APC truly cared for Nigerians, it would be concerned with the bombing that claimed many lives in Maiduguri, Borno State, and the senseless killings in Kwara, Kaduna, Taraba, Benue, Niger, and other states of the federation.

"It should be concerned about the insufferable hardship which has worsened with the increase in the official pump price of fuel, from N97 per litre inherited in 2015 to N1,300 today.

"Instead, the APC shows no interest in the well-being of Nigerians, treating the populace with utter disdain while remaining fixated on manipulating the 2027 electoral process."

CP-PDP added that the fear of rejection by Nigerians was the reason for APC's destabilisation of PDP and other opposition parties to prevent them from fielding credible presidential candidates, but said, "This scheme is dead on arrival."

CP-PDP stated that despite the attacks, PDP remained a strong rallying point for the majority of Nigerians who were determined to defend multi-party democracy and defeat APC in 2027.