Somalia: Southwest State Appoints Election Committee Amid Federal Dispute

23 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa — Authorities in Baidoa, the administrative capital of Southwest State, have appointed a new election committee in what officials described as a swift response to a directive from Ministry of Interior Somalia that has fueled tensions in the region.

In a statement, the Southwest administration said the formation of the committee is part of efforts to safeguard governance structures and ensure participation in Somalia's indirect electoral process.

The move appears to counter plans by the Federal Government of Somalia to implement inclusive elections involving all levels of governance across the country.

Mogadishu has previously pledged to deliver transparent and inclusive elections, stressing that all segments of Somali society should take part in the process.

However, the latest development comes amid ongoing political disagreements over the framework and management of upcoming national elections, highlighting deepening divisions between federal authorities and regional administrations.

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