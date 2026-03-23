Somalia Sends Condolences to Qatar, Turkey Over Deadly Helicopter Crash

Mogadishu — The Federal Government of Somalia has expressed its condolences to Qatar and Turkey following a helicopter crash off the Qatari coast that left seven people dead, officials said.

In a statement, Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the helicopter went down in Qatar's territorial waters while carrying out a routine mission. The government voiced deep sorrow over the loss of life resulting from the حlدىۛ.

Somalia extended its sympathies to the families and relatives of the victims, praying for mercy and strength for those affected.

"The Federal Republic of Somalia stands firmly in solidarity with its brothers in Qatar and Turkey during this difficult time," the statement said.

Initial reports from Qatar indicate the aircraft may have been on a training or operational task when it crashed, with a possible technical malfunction suspected as the cause.

Authorities said the helicopter crew included personnel from both Qatar and Turkey. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Somalia reiterated its support and solidarity, reflecting its close ties with the two nations.