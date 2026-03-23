Nigeria: PDP Crisis - Why Reconciling With Wike's Camp Is Difficult - PDP Governors

The deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' Forum and Governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Makinde, has ruled out any possibility of reconciliation between their camp and that the PDP faction of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Makinde made the declaration while speaking with journalists in Bauchi on Sunday when he paid a Sallah homage to his Bauchi state counterpart and chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

Governor Seyi Makinde said, "I came in a public domain to say that, I was in a meeting with Wike and Mr. President, and he promised to hold PDP for Mr. President towards 2027".

"So, anyone dealing with Mr. Wike and his group under any guys, what it means is that you have also agreed to support President Tinubu for the 2027 polls."

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To this end, Makinde succinctly puts it this, "We leave it for Nigerians to judge. If it can be in their camp where they promised that they are supporting the President".

Makinde added, "We are not begrudging them, you can support whoever you like to support, but go to them if you want to support them".

"So that is our position. They have the government behind them, they have the judiciary behind them, they have INEC behind them, but we have the people behind us".

The host, Governor Bala Mohammed said, "In addition reconciliation is not something that we have called for, it is something that has been midwifed as a solution by a competent court of jurisdiction".

"So we are law-abiding and we believe in the rule of law, and so that opinion by my brother is his opinion, but certainly we believe that there is no irreconcilable issue in Nigeria, especially in the political or national space", Governor Bala said.

Earlier, Governor Makinde explained that he was in Bauchi alongside his delegation, including former Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, to pay a Sallah homage.

"We are here to pay Sallah homage to our brother. On behalf of the government and people of Oyo State, we say Barka da Sallah to you and the good people of Bauchi State," he said.

He also expressed solidarity with Governor Mohammed over ongoing challenges including persecution describing them as part of leadership.

He encouraged Bala Mohammed to remain steadfast and said challenges are part of leadership.

He prayed that the Ramadan season would usher in renewed strength, peace, and lasting joy for the people of Bauchi State.

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In his remarks, Bala Mohammed appreciated the visit, describing it as a strong show of solidarity.

Bala said seeing leaders like Seyi who represent the opposition remain steadfast is both encouraging and reassuring.

He noted that despite the challenges facing the PDP, only a few leaders have remained consistent.

The Bauchi governor further described Makinde as a committed patriot who believes in Nigeria and continues to contribute meaningfully to the PDP and national development.

"I admire his determination, courage, and sincerity. He is an uncommon politician who is willing to confront challenges and speak his mind," Mohammed added.