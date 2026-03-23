Uganda: KCB Rugby Shifts Focus to Kenya Cup Playoffs After Narrow Loss in Uganda

Kampala — KCB Rugby has shifted its focus to the crunch Kenya Cup playoffs next month following their 10-11 loss to Ugandan side Black Pirates in the Enterprise Cup quarterfinal played at Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.

The contest began with early nerves from the Pirates, who missed a penalty that could have handed them a quick advantage. However, Mukore Wayne soon steadied matters, calmly slotting a penalty to give Pirates a 3-0 lead and settle his side into the contest.

Momentum swung firmly in favor of the hosts when KCB's captain Bob Muhati was temporarily sin-binned, Pirates tightened their grip. They earned another penalty and made no mistake from the tee, stretching the lead to 6-0.

Despite KCB's efforts to respond, Pirates' defensive structure held firm

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through the remainder of the half, taking a deserved 6-0 lead into the break.

"We lost a tight one, and credit to Pirates for taking their chances. For us, the focus now shifts fully to the Kenya Cup playoffs. That is where our season will be defined, and we have to be sharper in those key moments," noted forwards coach Brian Nyikuli.

The second half sparked into life when Sheldon Kahi crossed over for KCB's opening try, narrowing the deficit to 6-5. However, the missed conversion by Levy Amunga proved to be an early turning point in what would become a game of fine margins.

Pirates responded with purpose, Okelo touching down to extend their lead to 11-5 and reasserting control just as KCB threatened to build momentum.

The bankers refused to back down. Michael Wekesa powered over for a crucial try, bringing KCB within a single point at 11-10. But once again, the extras went begging, as Wahinya missed the conversion that could have swung the lead in KCB's favor.

In the end, the Pirates held on through a tense finish, closing out an 11-10 victory built on discipline, defensive resolve, and capitalizing on key moments.

Speaking after the match, KCB Rugby captain Bob Muhati said: "It is a tough loss, especially in a game decided by such small margins. But we take the lessons and move forward. Our focus is now on the Kenya Cup playoffs, and we believe we have what it takes to compete and finish strong."