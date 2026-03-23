Uganda: The Fastest Road to a $500bn Uganda Starts in the Classroom

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Your Excellency,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on your decisive victory in the January 15th, 2026 elections. Securing 71 percent of the vote represents not only political success but also a powerful expression of trust and confidence from the people of Uganda. This mandate presents a historic opportunity to make bold decisions that could fundamentally transform Uganda's economic future.

Uganda has set one of the most ambitious economic targets in the world: growing the economy to $500 billion by 2040. This Ten-Fold Growth Strategy is inspiring and achievable, but only if we adopt new economic engines that match the speed and scale of the global economy today. Traditional sectors such as agriculture, oil and gas, minerals, and manufacturing are important, but on their own they cannot deliver the sustained growth rates required to reach that target.

To achieve such growth, Uganda must invest in the most powerful driver of economic transformation in the modern world: technology, particularly digital education and artificial intelligence.

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The New Engine of Economic Growth

Across the world, the greatest wealth is no longer being created primarily from natural resources, but from knowledge, technology, and innovation. Some of the world's most valuable companies are technology companies whose products are software, chips, data, and digital platforms rather than physical commodities.

This tells us something very important: the future of economic growth will be driven by digital skills, innovation, artificial intelligence, and technology-enabled productivity. Countries that prepare their populations for this digital economy will grow rapidly. Those that do not will fall behind regardless of their natural resources.

The world is currently undergoing one of the largest technological transformations in human history, driven by artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced energy systems, biotechnology, and digital finance platforms. Artificial intelligence alone is expected to dramatically increase productivity across nearly every sector of the economy, from agriculture and manufacturing to medicine, education, and finance.

Research consistently shows that workers using artificial intelligence tools complete tasks faster, produce higher-quality work, and solve problems more efficiently. This productivity growth is what drives economic growth. If Uganda wants to achieve double-digit GDP growth for many years, we must dramatically increase productivity, and the fastest way to do that is through technology and digital skills.

Uganda's Greatest Asset Is Its Young Population

Uganda's biggest advantage is not oil, gold, or coffee. Our greatest asset is our young population. Uganda is one of the youngest countries in the world, and this demographic advantage can either become our greatest strength or our greatest missed opportunity.

If millions of young people enter the workforce without digital skills, technical knowledge, and the ability to compete in a global digital economy, then our demographic growth will not translate into economic growth. But if we equip every young Ugandan with digital skills, technological tools, and access to global knowledge, then our young population becomes the most powerful engine of economic transformation in Africa.

This is why digital education is not just an education policy. It is an economic policy. It is an industrial policy. It is a youth employment policy. It is a national development strategy.

The most effective way to achieve this transformation is through a bold national policy that ensures every student has access to a personal digital learning device. This is why I strongly propose the implementation of a One Laptop Per Child policy for Uganda.

Providing students with digital devices would transform access to information, learning resources, research materials, and digital skills training. Students would be able to access thousands of digital textbooks, online courses, educational videos, and artificial intelligence learning tools. Teachers would be able to use digital teaching methods, track student progress more effectively, and deliver more interactive learning.

Digital learning would also reduce long-term costs associated with printing textbooks, constructing libraries, and building computer labs. Over time, digital learning infrastructure can become more cost-effective than traditional education infrastructure while delivering far better learning outcomes.

To ensure sustainability and economic benefit, these devices should ideally be assembled or manufactured in Uganda, creating jobs, building technical skills, and developing a local electronics manufacturing ecosystem. Solar charging solutions could also ensure that students in rural and off-grid areas are not left behind.

Internet connectivity, which is essential for digital learning, can be expanded through a combination of fiber networks and satellite internet solutions, allowing schools across the country to connect to high-speed internet without waiting decades for infrastructure expansion.

Technology Can Accelerate East African Integration

Your long-standing vision of East African integration and federation is one of the most important strategic goals for the region. A larger market, free movement of labour and capital, and regional industrial development are essential for East Africa's long-term prosperity.

Technology can accelerate this integration faster than traditional political processes. When young people across Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, Burundi, and the wider region are digitally connected and technologically skilled, they can collaborate across borders, build companies together, trade digital services, and create regional solutions to regional problems.

A software developer in Kampala can work with a designer in Nairobi, a marketer in Dar es Salaam, and an investor in Kigali without ever crossing a physical border. This is economic integration driven by technology rather than bureaucracy. Digital trade, digital services, and technology entrepreneurship can integrate East Africa economically even before full political federation is achieved.

If Uganda leads in digital education and technological skills development, we can position ourselves as a regional hub for innovation, digital services, and technology entrepreneurship. This would attract investment, create high-value jobs, increase exports of digital services, and accelerate economic growth.

A Digital Education Revolution Could Define Uganda's Future

Every generation of leaders is remembered for one defining transformation they led. Some built infrastructure, some industrialized their countries, and some transformed agriculture. This generation has the opportunity to lead a digital transformation that could define Uganda's economic future for the next fifty years.

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A national digital education program, anchored on a One Laptop Per Child policy, widespread internet connectivity, digital curriculum development, and artificial intelligence-supported learning, could produce a generation of scientists, engineers, programmers, entrepreneurs, and innovators who would transform Uganda's economy from within.

These young people would not only look for jobs; they would create companies, build technologies, solve agricultural problems, develop health innovations, design digital financial solutions, and participate in the global digital economy. That is how countries grow rapidly. They grow by increasing the productivity and innovation capacity of their people.

Uganda's journey to a $500 billion economy will not be built only in oil fields, mines, or factories. It will be built in classrooms, on laptops, in laboratories, in innovation hubs, and in the minds of millions of digitally empowered young Ugandans.

Your Excellency, this could be the moment Uganda begins a Digital Education Revolution that transforms our economy, empowers our youth, accelerates East African integration, and positions Uganda as a technology-driven economy.

The opportunity is before us. The technology exists. The young population is ready. The economic case is clear. What is required now is bold leadership and a decision that will shape Uganda's future for generations.

Uganda's fastest road to a $500 billion economy does not start in oil wells or gold mines. It starts in the classroom.

Dr Lawrence Muganga is the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, an educationist and economist.

This is an abridged version of the original Open Letter.