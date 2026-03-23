Kenya: KCB Rugby Shift Focus to Kenya Cup Playoffs After Narrow Loss to Black Pirates

KCB Rugby have turned their attention to the upcoming Kenya Cup playoffs following a narrow 11-10 defeat to Black Pirates in the Enterprise Cup quarterfinal at Muteesa II Stadium.

The match began cautiously, with the Pirates initially missing an early penalty opportunity. However, Mukore Wayne soon settled the hosts with a successful kick to give them a 3-0 lead. Momentum shifted further when KCB captain Bob Muhati was sin-binned, allowing Pirates to extend their advantage to 6-0 with another penalty.

KCB struggled to break through a well-organized Pirates defense in the first half, as the hosts carried their 6-0 lead into the break.

The second half saw a resurgence from KCB, with Sheldon Kahi scoring a try to reduce the deficit to 6-5. However, a missed conversion by Levy Amunga proved costly.

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Pirates responded quickly, with Okelo crossing the line to push the score to 11-5. KCB fought back again through Michael Wekesa, who powered over for a try to bring the visitors within a single point at 11-10. Yet another missed conversion denied them the lead.

In the end, Pirates held firm to secure a hard-fought victory built on discipline and defensive resilience.

Speaking after the match, KCB Forwards Coach Brian Nyikuli acknowledged the narrow loss:

"We lost a tight one, and credit to Pirates for taking their chances. Our focus now shifts fully to the Kenya Cup playoffs. That is where our season will be defined."

Captain Muhati echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the team's determination to bounce back:

"It's a tough loss in a game decided by small margins, but we take the lessons and move forward. We believe we have what it takes to finish strong in the playoffs."