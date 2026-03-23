Botswana: Sustainable Water Irrigation and Farming Technologies (Swift) Vacancy - Assistant Accountant

Sustainable Water Irrigation and Farming Technologies (SWIFT) is a multinational engineering and technology company specializing in Water Supply, Renewable Energy Production,

and Agriculture. SWIFT strives to contribute towards the development and promotion of modern and sustainable engineering and technological solutions in Botswana and beyond,

through the provision of high-quality services in these three sectors.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

SWIFT's long-term aspiration is to become a flag carrier in the promotion of sustainable engineering and technological solutions for both local and international markets.

Job Summary

We are seeking a dedicated Assistant Accountant to join our finance team. Reporting directly to the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), the successful candidate will play a key role in

managing payables, receivables, reconciliations, compliance, reporting, and supporting budgeting processes. This position requires proficiency in QuickBooks Online and a strong

understanding of Botswana's tax laws.

RelatedPosts

RELOADED: P31m NPF case

CHOPPIES VACANCY - DIVISIONAL OPERATIONS MANAGER

CHOPPIES VACANCY - SUPPLY CHAIN SPECIALIST

Key Responsibilities

Accounts Payable

· Process supplier invoices and ensure timely, accurate payments.

· Verify supporting documents and approvals before disbursement.

· Monitor outstanding payables and maintain vendor account reconciliations.

· Negotiate payment terms and maintain good supplier relationships.

· Track and report on aged payables to support cash flow management.

Accounts Receivable

· Generate and issue customer invoices promptly.

· Record receipts and allocate payments accurately in QuickBooks Online.

· Monitor outstanding receivables and follow up on overdue accounts.

· Prepare debtor aging reports and escalate collection issues when necessary.

· Support credit control processes to minimize bad debts.

· Maintain accurate customer account records and reconcile balances.

Cash & Bank Reconciliation

· Perform daily cash reconciliations to ensure accuracy of balances.

· Conduct weekly and monthly bank reconciliations.

· Investigate and resolve discrepancies between bank statements and company records.

· Provide timely reconciled reports to management.

Reporting

· Prepare and share daily, weekly, and monthly financial reports with the CFO.

· Assist in preparing management reports for decision-making.

· Support budget preparation and monitor budgetary control.

· Provide variance analysis and highlight key financial trends.

Tax Compliance & Internal Controls

· Ensure compliance with Botswana tax laws and regulations.

· Prepare and file tax returns accurately and on time.

· Assist in strengthening internal controls and adherence to company policies.

· Support audits and provide necessary documentation.

Record Maintenance

· Maintain proper and up-to-date accounting records.

· Ensure accuracy, completeness, and confidentiality of financial data.

· Support digital record-keeping and system updates in QuickBooks Online.

Required Skills & Competencies

· Proficiency in QuickBooks Online.

· Strong knowledge of Botswana's tax laws and compliance requirements.

· Excellent organizational and analytical skills.

· Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team.

· High attention to detail and commitment to accuracy.

Qualifications:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

· Degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or a related field. Relevant professional

· certifications are a plus.

· Proven experience in a finance or accounting role, preferably as a finance assistant or in a similar

· position.

· Strong understanding of basic accounting principles and financial practices.

· Proficiency in QUICKBOOKS accounting software.

· Excellent attention to detail and organizational skills, with the ability to manage multiple tasks

· effectively.

· Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work collaboratively in a team

· environment.

· A proactive attitude and willingness to learn and grow within the finance function.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their CV and cover letter to:

Ulaya.mwale@swift.mw

Deadline for applications: Friday, 27th March 2026