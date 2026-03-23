Kenya: Former Kirinyaga Senator Daniel Karaba Dies At 78

Nairobi — Former Kirinyaga Senator Daniel Karaba has died, Governor Anne Waiguru announced on Monday.

Waiguru paid tribute to Karaba as a dedicated educationist and public servant whose life was defined by humility, service, and leadership.

"We have lost a distinguished son of Kirinyaga, Hon. Daniel Karaba, whose life was defined by service, humility, and a deep commitment to education and leadership," she said in a statement.

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"Mwalimu Karaba built a remarkable career as a teacher, principal, and education leader before serving as a two-term Member of Parliament for Kirinyaga Central and later as Senator."

Karaba, born in 1948, represented Kirinyaga County in the Senate from 2013 to 2017.

Before joining national politics, he had a long career in education, serving as a teacher, school principal, and education administrator.

He entered elective politics in 2002, winning the Kirinyaga Central parliamentary seat on a National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) ticket.

He lost the seat in the 2007 General Election to John Ngata Kariuki and later challenged the outcome in court.

In October 2010, the court nullified the election, leading to a by-election in February 2011, in which he was defeated by Joseph Gitari.

Karaba returned to national politics in 2013 after winning the Kirinyaga senatorial seat on a The National Alliance (TNA) ticket with 215,977 votes.

During his parliamentary career, he served as Chairperson of the Education Committee in the 9th Parliament and later chaired the Senate Education Committee in the 11th Parliament.

He also served as a member of the Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation and the Committee on Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library.

Further details surrounding his death were not immediately disclosed.