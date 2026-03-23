Namibia: Govt Dismisses Fuel Shortage Rumours

The government has dismissed circulating reports of a fuel shortage in Namibia, assuring the public that the country has sufficient supply to meet demand in the short, medium and long term.

This follows conflict in the Middle East, involving Iran and Israel and America, which has pushed oil prices above US$100 per barrel.

The conflict involves the Strait of Hormuz, a shipping route through which about 20% of the world's oil supply passes.

In a statement issued by executive director of industries, mines and energy Moses Pakote on Friday, the ministry says it has noted growing concerns on social media regarding an alleged fuel shortage, but clarifies that these claims are unfounded.

"We would like to categorically state and clarify that there are no fuel shortages in Namibia," the statement reads.

The ministry says Namibia remains adequately supplied with both diesel and petrol, with stock levels sufficient to meet the country's daily fuel needs.

Fuel retailers have been encouraged to continue operating under normal trading conditions, while the ministry maintains ongoing communication with major importers and suppliers to monitor stock levels.

The ministry says available data confirms there is no fuel scarcity in the country.

The spread of misleading information and unverified claims could create unnecessary panic among the public, the ministry says.