Liberia: UN Women Urges Swift Passage of Anti-FGM Law As Liberia Faces Critical Test On Women's Rights

Monrovia - The United Nations Women Country Representative to Liberia, Comfort Lamptey, has issued a strong call to action for Liberian lawmakers to pass the proposed Women and Girls Protection Bill, stressing that there should be "no compromise" in outlawing Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Speaking during a one-day legislative engagement recently organized by the National Coalition Against Harmful Practices (NACAHP) with members of the House of Representatives, Lamptey underscored the urgency of translating Liberia's international commitments into concrete legal protections for women and girls. She reminded legislators that Liberia had already pledged at the United Nations General Assembly to eliminate harmful traditional practices, noting that the current bill presents a critical opportunity to fulfill that promise. "This is the moment to move from commitment to action," she emphasized, urging lawmakers to align national laws with international human rights standards.

Lamptey further warned that Liberia remains accountable to the global community and will be expected to demonstrate measurable progress at upcoming international platforms, including the Commission on the Status of Women. According to her, failure to act decisively could undermine the country's credibility on gender equality and human rights. Addressing the complexities surrounding FGM, Lamptey stressed that while legislation is essential, it must be reinforced by sustained community engagement and public education. She noted that the practice is deeply rooted in cultural traditions and cannot be eliminated through law alone. "Ending FGM is not a one-time event; it is a long-term process," she said, highlighting the need for continuous awareness campaigns even after the passage of the law.

On the issue of consent, Lamptey took a firm stance, declaring that FGM remains a harmful practice regardless of age and should never be legalized under any circumstances. She urged lawmakers to ensure that the proposed bill fully complies with international human rights obligations. Prevalence and Legislative Challenges FGM remains widespread in Liberia, particularly in rural communities and within traditional Sande society initiation rites.

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Reports indicate that the practice occurs in a majority of the country's counties, with national prevalence estimates ranging between 38 percent and over 50 percent among women and girls aged 15-49. Efforts to end the practice have spanned more than two decades but have faced significant setbacks. Temporary bans introduced under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf between 2018 and 2019 were not made permanent. More recently, traditional leaders imposed a three-year suspension in 2023, yet advocates argue that only a comprehensive legal framework can ensure lasting change. Previous legislative attempts have also faltered.

Notably, provisions to criminalize FGM were removed from an earlier Domestic Violence Bill before its passage, leaving a major gap in legal protections for women and girls.

International Partners Back Local Action

International partners have continued to lend support to Liberia's anti-FGM efforts while emphasizing that the ultimate responsibility lies with Liberians themselves. Swedish Ambassador Karl Backéus praised local civil society organizations for leading national and community-level advocacy, while urging lawmakers to take decisive action. "The decision is in your hands," he told members of the House, commending those legislators who have shown commitment to advancing the bill. At the same time, he acknowledged the importance of preserving Liberia's cultural heritage, stressing that efforts to end harmful practices must go hand in hand with respect for positive cultural values.

Ireland's Ambassador to Liberia, Gerard Considine, echoed similar sentiments, reaffirming his country's support for community-driven approaches to ending FGM. He emphasized that sustainable change must be led by local actors, with survivors empowered to speak out and traditional leaders engaged as part of the solution. He highlighted Ireland's partnerships with organizations such as Medica Liberia and ChildFund International, describing them as instrumental in driving grassroots awareness and advocacy.

A Defining Moment for Liberia

Attention is now focused on the proposed 2025 Women and Girls Protection Act, introduced by President Joseph Boakai as part of his commitment to eliminate harmful traditional practices. The bill has been submitted to the National Legislature, placing responsibility squarely on both the House of Representatives and the Senate to determine its fate.

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For many advocates, the outcome of this legislation represents a decisive turning point in Liberia's long-standing struggle to end FGM. While growing public awareness and community support offer hope, uncertainty remains over whether lawmakers will succeed where previous efforts have failed. Lamptey, however, remains resolute, urging all stakeholders--including lawmakers, civil society, and traditional leaders--to maintain momentum.

"Community engagement will continue before, during, and even after the law is passed," she said. "We are dealing with deep-seated beliefs, and the work must continue for lasting change."

As deliberations continue, the passage--or failure--of the Women and Girls Protection Bill is poised to shape the future of women's rights in Liberia for generations to come.