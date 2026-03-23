Uganda: Speaker Among Gets More Independent MPs to Board NRM Bus

The Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Anita Among, is today expected to witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between a delegation of Independent Members of Parliament and the ruling NRM.

According to a communication from Parliament, the MPs will depart from the Parliamentary precincts and proceed to the NRM headquarters at Plot 10, Kyadondo Road, Kampala, where the agreements will be formalized. The MoUs are expected to outline areas of cooperation between the independent legislators and the ruling party in the upcoming parliamentary term.

Sources within Parliament indicate that these agreements are part of ongoing political realignments following the 2026 Uganda General Elections, which ushered in the 12th Parliament. Uganda's Parliament has 529 seats, including constituency representatives, district Woman MPs, and special interest group representatives.

More than 70 MPs were elected as Independents in the 2026 general elections. Many are politicians who lost party primaries but maintained strong support within their constituencies and opted to contest without party sponsorship. It is not yet clear whether all of them will sign the MoU.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In recent months, several legislators have shifted from other political affiliations to the ruling party. Some MPs from opposition parties and Independent ranks have publicly declared cooperation with the NRM, citing the need to work closely with government to deliver services to their constituencies.

Earlier political realignments saw legislators such as Twaha Kagabo, MP for Bukoto South; Anthony Akol, MP for Kilak North; FDc's Yusuf Nsibambi; and Moses Okot, MP for Kioga County, announce their decision to associate with the NRM, while others signaled willingness to collaborate with the ruling party.

Today's signing ceremony is expected to formalize cooperation between the independent legislators and the NRM parliamentary caucus as the country prepares for the swearing-in of new MPs and the start of the 12th Parliament.