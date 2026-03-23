Uganda: NGO Crackdown Raises Alarm Over Service Gaps and Democratic Decline

23 March 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Rhonet Atwiine

A growing crackdown on non-governmental organisations in Uganda is raising serious concerns about its impact on service delivery, economic stability, and democratic governance.

Civil society organisations warn that the suspension of NGOs and freezing of their bank accounts could leave millions of Ugandans without access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and legal aid--areas where NGOs often fill critical gaps left by the state.

They argue that beyond humanitarian consequences, the restrictions threaten the country's democratic fabric. By limiting civic monitoring and labelling watchdog organisations as subversive, the state risks weakening transparency and accountability mechanisms that are vital for good governance.

The economic implications are also significant. The NGO sector is a major employer and contributes substantially to foreign exchange inflows. Arbitrary suspensions and financial restrictions, stakeholders say, could destabilise livelihoods and reduce investor confidence.

Additionally, civil society groups describe a growing climate of fear, where journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens may feel unsafe expressing dissenting views. They warn that criminalising civic engagement could have a chilling effect on public participation in governance.

The organisations are calling for urgent reconsideration of these measures, warning that the long-term cost of repression could outweigh any perceived short-term political gains.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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