Africa: Kigali International Airport Ranks Third Best in Africa

Kigali International Airport has been ranked the third best airport in Africa in the 2026 SKYTRAX World Airport Awards.

The recognition adds to Rwanda's broader efforts to position itself as a regional aviation hub, supported by ongoing investments in infrastructure and service delivery.

ALSO READ: RwandAir wins three accolades at World Airline Awards

The awards ceremony took place on March 18 in London, bringing together key players in the global aviation industry to recognise excellence in airport services and customer experience.

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In Africa, Marrakech Airport ranked first, followed by Durban's King Shaka Airport in South Africa, and then Kigali. Other airports in the top 10 include Port Elizabeth, Bloemfontein, East London (all three located in South Africa), Uganda's Entebbe airport, Antananarivo airport in Madagascar, Rabat in Morocco, and Luanda in Angola.

Globally, Singapore Changi Airport, a 13-time winner of the World's Best Airport award, has been named Airport of the Year 2026. It also scooped several other accolades, including the World's Best Airport Dining, the World's Best Airport in the 60-70 million passenger category, the World's Best Airport Immigration Service, and Best Airport in Asia.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's airport among 10 best in Africa, 3rd best in region

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are the most prestigious accolades in the airport industry, based on the largest annual global customer satisfaction survey.

The rankings are determined by travellers themselves, making them a key benchmark for quality and performance across more than 570 airports worldwide.

According to Skytrax, the survey for this year's awards was conducted between August 2025 and February 2026, collecting feedback from passengers of over 100 nationalities. The evaluation covered the entire airport experience, from check-in, security, and immigration to shopping, transfers, and departure at the gate.

The World Airport Awards, established in 1999, remain independent and impartial, with airports neither participating nor influencing the results. Instead, passengers make their own choices based on personal travel experiences.