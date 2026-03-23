Zimbabwe Dealt Major Setback Ahead of Four Nations Tournament

23 March 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe has suffered a major blow with key players Tawanda Maswanhise, Knowledge Musona, Prince Dube and Thando Ngwenya ruled out of the Four Nations Tournament squad due to injuries.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Football Association said the four will be replaced by Washington Navaya, Jarrison Selemani, Godknows Murwira and Mongameli Tshuma.

Tshuma will be making his debut for the national team.

Maswanhise's club Motherwell FC said "the forward reported a small issue following Saturday's 0-0 draw with Hibernian, and will remain in Scotland to manage the issue."

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