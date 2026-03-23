Afreximbank and Fci to Host Africa Regional Conference On Factoring, Receivables Finance & Credit Insurance in Kampala

Cairo/Amsterdam — African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and FCI will jointly host the Africa Regional Conference on Factoring, Receivables Finance & Credit Insurance on 15-16 April 2026 in Kampala, Uganda. As Africa moves towards a unified market, these financial tools serve as essential catalysts for bridging the trade finance gap, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and accelerating intra-African trade volumes.

Held under the theme "Beyond Traditional Lending: The Continued Rise of Factoring and Supply Chain Finance in Africa," the conference is supported by Afreximbank, FCI Academy and ICISA. The event will bring together senior representatives from financial institutions, development finance institutions, insurers, regulators, government bodies, and other key stakeholders from across Africa and beyond to advance alternative scaling solutions for African businesses, with a strong focus on SMEs.

The event will provide a platform for high-level dialogue on the growing role of factoring, receivables finance and credit insurance in supporting trade, enhancing access to working capital and strengthening financial ecosystems across the continent. Discussions will focus on market development, legal and regulatory frameworks, credit insurance, digitalisation, and the practical considerations involved in building and scaling sustainable receivables finance solutions.

As institutions across Africa continue to explore effective alternatives and complements to traditional lending models, factoring and supply chain finance are increasingly being recognised as important tools for supporting business growth, improving liquidity and facilitating domestic and cross-border trade. Against this backdrop, the conference aims to contribute to greater awareness, deeper market understanding and constructive dialogue on the conditions needed to support continued development across the region.

The conference will also offer an important opportunity for knowledge exchange and strategic engagement, enabling participants to hear from market practitioners, policymakers and industry leaders while strengthening connections across the receivables finance and wider trade finance community.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mrs Kanayo Awani Executive Vice President-Intra-African Trade and Export Development at Afreximbank noted: "Factoring is not just an alternative, it is a necessity for African businesses that need immediate liquidity to remain competitive. By bringing this dialogue to Kampala, we are happy to continue collaborating with our partners at FCI to ensure that the legal and financial frameworks are in place to turn these receivables into the working capital that drives the AfCFTA engine."

Ms. Betül Kurtuluş, Deputy Secretary General of FCI, shared: "The continued development of factoring and receivables finance in Africa depends not only on awareness, but also on practical dialogue between market participants, regulators and institutions. This conference reflects that shared commitment and provides a valuable opportunity to explore how these solutions can continue to evolve across the region."

Through this joint initiative, Afreximbank and FCI reaffirm their shared commitment to supporting market development, fostering dialogue and advancing practical financing solutions that can contribute to trade expansion and broader economic growth across Africa.

Registration for the conference is currently open. Further information on the programme and participation is available via https://fci.nl/en/event/africa-regional-conference-factoring-receivables-finance-credit-insurance.