Namibia: Yango Namibia Vows Compliance With Govt's Regulatory Requirements

E-hailing company Yango Namibia on Friday said it is taking steps to comply with regulatory requirements set by the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Speaking at a media briefing in Windhoek Yango Group head of public policy for Africa Zanyiwe Asare said the company supports the formalisation of the e-hailing sector and is working with its independent fleet partners to meet public passenger permit requirements.

"We have heard the concerns raised regarding public passenger permits. Yango supports the formalisation of the e-hailing sector and we are actively working with our independent fleet partners to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements set by the ministry of transport," she said.

Asare said the company aims to maintain a seamless service while continuing to provide affordable mobility and income-generating opportunities for Namibians.

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She noted that Yango is in a transitional phase focused on implementing regulatory standards, adding that ongoing engagement with relevant authorities remains key to ensuring safety and reliability on the platform.

According to Asare, the company has been engaging with the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, as well as the transport ministry to address operational gaps.

"Yango has been proactive in engaging with the ministry and other stakeholders to close gaps identified within the ecosystem. This is something the company is actively working towards," she said.

Asare added that the company is investigating reports of unregistered drivers using other people's profiles to operate on the platform, emphasising that passenger safety remains a priority.

"Yango invests heavily in technology to ensure safety. Users are encouraged to verify driver details and report any irregularities through the app," she said.