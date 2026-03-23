Namibia has a strong pattern of internal migration (movement between regions within the country), with the 2023 census showing that 32% of Namibians currently live in a region they were not born in. This compares to only 14% of South Africans living in a different province to the one they were born in.

The pattern is predominantly rural-to-urban, most common among young, male jobseekers.

The two most urbanised regions, Khomas and Erongo, host the greatest number of internal migrants. Khomas hosts about 253 000 residents born outside the region, while Erongo hosts about 131 000.

Erongo has the highest internal immigration rate at 56%, meaning 56% of its current residents were not born there. This is followed by Khomas (52%), Otjozondjupa (43%), and ||Kharas (40%).

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The lowest internal immigration rate is in the Kavango West region at at 11%, which is also the least urbanised region in Namibia.

From the reverse perspective, the Oshana region has the highest internal emigration (moving out of a region) rate at 38%, meaning 38% of the Oshana-born population reside in a different region, followed by the Ohangwena (35%), Omusati and Oshikoto (both 33%) regions.

The lowest internal emigration rate is in the Zambezi region at 13%, though the region has the highest share of foreign-born residents, also at 13%.

The concentration of male out-migration from the northern regions is also highlighted in the sex ratios of those regions, with the Oshana, Omusati, and Ohangwena regions recording sex ratios of approximately 85 to 90 men for every 100 women. This is well below the national ratio of 95 men per 100 women.

Meanwhile, the Omaheke and Otjozondjupa regions have sex ratios of approximately 105 to 115 men for every 100 women.

Erongo, which once had a sex ratio of nearly 115 men for every 100, has women rapidly moved closer to an equal balance as womens participation in the formal labour force has grown. Khomas already has more women than men (sex ratio of 95 men per 100 women in 2023).

The Khomas region is the most common destination for migrants from all originating regions, with two exceptions - Kunene-born residents most commonly relocate to Erongo, and Kavango East-born residents most commonly relocate to Kavango West.

Khomas-born emigrants, meanwhile, most commonly relocate to Erongo.

-Tannan Groenewald is the head of data & analytics at Cirrus Capital.