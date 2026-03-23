Namibia: Govt Threatens to Impound Vehicles of Unregistered E-Hailing Operators

The ministries of transport and information have granted unregistered e-hailing operators a 56-day compliance period to secure public passenger permits or face their vehicles being impounded.

The Ministry of Works and Transport gave Yango, InDrive, and Lefa operators among others a deadline of 30 September in July last year to ensure they comply with regulations, but reportedly few took this to heart.

This follows a meeting between transport minister Veikko Nekundi and minister of information and communication technology Emma Theofelus and e-hailing operators in Windhoek yesterday.

The meeting aimed to address compliance with road transport regulations. It was said that e-hailing platforms must ensure full compliance of their operators or drivers within 28 days, followed by an additional 28-day period for the two ministries to verify adherence, before "austerity measures" are to be taken.

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"Anybody who wants to do business in Namibia must comply with our laws. The law prescribes that for a person to transport passengers, you must have certain documents with you, issued by the ministry, and the owner must have a public passenger permit and the vehicle must pass certain tests," Nekundi said. Earlier this month, he announced that the ministry would introduce a public transport bill designed to address and tackle illegal e-hailing operations.

He acknowledged that about 400 e-hailing drivers had complied with the directive to obtain public passenger permits by late 2025.

At the meeting, some e-hailing operators raised concerns about delays in the permit application process, saying it negatively affects drivers who depend on the sector for income, and called for a review of the system as well as outdated road transportation laws. Theofelus said e-hailing operators provide a digital platform, contributing to the transport sector and benefiting the public, which is why it is important to ensure they adhere to current laws. Meanwhile, Yango Namibia on Wednesday said 293 applications have received full approval to operate, and three have been granted conditional approval.

The company in a statement says it is committed to comply with all transport regulations.

"As a digital platform, Yango is actively working to align its platform with national requirements. The goal is straightforward: to operate a platform that Namibians can trust, and to give every driver-partner a clear and supported path to full compliance. We encourage all industry players to take a similarly proactive approach in working closely with the authorities to raise

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standards across the sector," Yango Ride director of operations anglophone Africa Chisom Anoke says.

Over the past six months, Yango has dedicated resources to help driver partners accelerate compliance and complete the formal permit process.

A total of 994 unique applications have been supported, with 880 formally submitted for approval and 114 vetted and awaiting renewal of police clearance as part of the statutory review process.

Yango has called on all driver partners who have not yet secured the required permits to immediately apply.