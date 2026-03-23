Namibia: 'Echoes of Omusati' Hits Silver Screen

A story of homecoming and heritage is set to light up the silver screen as 'Echoes of Omusati - A Forgotten Heritage' prepares for its Windhoek premiere on 27 March.

Directed by Oshoveli Shipoh with Morna Ikosa as producer, the documentary tells the story of a Zambian-born woman whose search for her father leads her to the Omusati region, years after the realities of the liberation struggle sent many Namibians into exile.

"Ndilimeke's story began in the 1980s. Sadly, she never grew up knowing her father. Her mother passed away when she was just two years old, leaving her to be raised by a few family members," says Ikosa.

"While some were supportive, others struggled to welcome her into their lives fully, and she often felt the absence of that special motherly and fatherly love. Despite facing challenges and emotional neglect from those around her, Ndilimeke remained hopeful and determined to find her Namibian family. Her journey is a testament to her resilience and spirit."

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As Ndilimeke readied to return to her paternal homeland, Shipoh and Ikosa stumbled upon her story.

"We were on an excursion up north in Omusati, and we met a woman from Tsandi who discovered that she has a relative living in Zambia, who would be coming to Namibia to meet her father and the rest of the family," says Shipoh.

"Morna and I felt a deep connection to the story of an unknown young woman who is not only searching for her roots, but will get a chance to discover a heritage she has always been a part of but never had the chance to know. The intimacy of this narrative felt rich, so we decided to document her journey when she arrived."

With Ndilimeke's story and journey of cultural discovery at the heart of the film, the filmmakers found that Omusati came alive in new and surprisingly personal ways.

"Omusati is a region where cultural heritage is actively integrated into daily life. A true enigma. It's a place where the community places a strong emphasis on culture and identity, characterised by strong family connections, hospitality, love, respect for elders and shared community values," says Ikosa.

"As an Oshindonga girl, I discovered that many of my roots originate from the Omusati region. For example, my paternal totem aligns with that of the king of Uukwaluudhi, granting me unique access to that kingdom while filming this documentary," she says.

"This journey illuminated the profound connection between totems and identity, revealing their true power for the first time.

It helped me understand certain aspects of myself, which I have come to fully embrace."

As Ikosa listened to elders and observed daily life in Omusati, she was reminded that heritage is lived through language, customs, rituals and values that deserve preservation.

"Various cultural practices and rituals, including storytelling, play a crucial role in the intergenerational transfer of knowledge. However, with the changes brought by modern life, it is essential to consciously preserve this heritage," she says.

"On a broader level, [this process] sparked an important conversation about how younger generations need to reconnect with these roots, and how storytelling can help preserve and reawaken cultural pride in a rapidly modernising world," Ikosa says.

Featuring a selection of interviews that share stories related to the region's specific traditions, rituals and culture, 'Echoes of Omusati' also documents Ndilimeke's reunion with her family.

'There's a common belief that many Namibians who were in the liberation struggle are no longer with us, which makes family members feel like giving up hope in ever finding them. But the truth is there are still relatives who have not given up hope and are still out there looking for each other," says Shipoh.

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"Communication barriers can make it challenging to find your loved ones, but connections are still possible. Take Ndilimeke, for example, she has been searching for her father her whole life, and it turns out her father has been searching for her too," he says.

"Their story shows that the bond of family can inspire us to keep looking for one another, no matter the distance."

'Echoes of Omusati' will have its premiere at Ster-Kinekor at Maerua Mall at 17h30 on 27 March.

The dress code is black tie/formal with a touch of tradition.

Tickets are available from webtickets.com.na and from Model stores.

- martha@namibian.com.na; Martha Mukaiwa on Twitter and Instagram; marthamukaiwa.com