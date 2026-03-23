Namibia: People, Productivity and Prudence

Namibia's 2026/27 national budget was presented under the theme 'People, Productivity and Prudence'.

While the message suggests a focus on economic progress and responsible spending, a closer look at the budget reveals a noticeable gap between government spending priorities and the development goals outlined in the sixth National Development Plan (NDP6).

The budget arrives at a time when Namibia faces several economic pressures. Public debt has increased significantly in recent years, while economic growth remains moderate, and unemployment continues to affect many households.

Although the government maintains that the budget supports long-term development, its structure suggests that much of the spending continues to follow existing patterns rather than shifting strongly toward economic transformation.

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One of the most pressing concerns is the growing cost of servicing government debt.

Another key feature is the dominance of operational expenditure. A large portion of government spending continues to go toward salaries, administration and the day-to-day functioning of public institutions. While these expenses are necessary to maintain government operations, they do not always generate new economic opportunities or long-term growth. Development spending, which includes infrastructure projects and investment in productive sectors, represents a much smaller portion of the total budget.

The NDP6 was designed as a roadmap for Namibia's economic tPeople, Productivity and Prudenceransformation. Among its key priorities are economic diversification, industrial development, stronger manufacturing capacity and the expansion of agricultural value chains. However, the structure of the current budget raises questions about how effectively these priorities are being supported.

Large allocations to social sectors such as education and health remain an important part of the national budget. However, the real question is whether spending in these areas produces measurable results.

During recent debates in the National Assembly, some policymakers emphasised that government spending should be evaluated by outcomes achieved.

Without a clearer shift toward investment in productive sectors, the country risks maintaining high levels of expenditure without achieving the economic transformation it seeks. - Tangi Amupanda