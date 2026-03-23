Namibia: Smart Money for Soldiers

22 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Victory Johannes

Financial literacy IS the possession of skills, knowledge and behaviours required to make informed, effective, and smart money management decisions.

It covers key concepts like budgeting, saving, investing, managing debt, and understanding interest rates.

In Namibia, recruits at military training institutions are taught different modules, including tactical and war manoeuvre training, among many others, but there is no financial literacy module.

This results in well-trained recruits who are transformed from a civil lifestyle into fully knowledgeable military personnel, but without a single idea of primary financial education.

As a result, when these young officers enter the workforce, especially those who have never worked before, they begin with financial mismanagement and enter into financial debt.

This leads to frustration, a loss of focus at work, little or no support for their families, resignations, and even suicide.

Therefore, I would like our government to introduce a module of financial literacy to be taught during recruit training.

Financial education would enable officers to secure their financial well-being, reduce debt, and build long-term wealth.

It's never too late to start building good financial habits.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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