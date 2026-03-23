Tanzania: Samia Touts Faith Liberty

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said the government will continue to safeguard religious freedom while preserving the national unity and stability.

She said every Tanzanian has the right to practise their faith, but stressed that such freedom must be exercised within the law and with respect for others to avoid causing division or unrest.

The Head of State made the remarks while speaking during Eid Baraza in Dar es Salaam as Muslims across the country marked Eid al-Fitr following the completion of the holy month of Ramadan, which coincided with the Christian period of Lent.

President Samia said the two religious seasons offered an opportunity for believers to reflect, seek forgiveness and pray for the wellbeing of the nation.

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"These are important moments for all of us to turn to God, seek forgiveness and pray for the prosperity of our country and its people," she said.

She said the spirit shown during the period, including acts of charity and support for the needy, should continue beyond the religious calendar.

"The values of love, compassion and mutual respect are essential in strengthening unity and building a stable society," she said.

President Samia also thanked religious leaders for their role in promoting moral values and guiding citizens during times of social and ethical challenges.

She said strong moral foundations are key to maintaining peace and supporting the country's development. "Without strong morals, society risks division and instability."

The President also called for responsible use of social media, noting that harmful content circulating on digital platforms risks influencing young people and undermining social cohesion.

On global developments, President Samia said ongoing conflicts in different parts of the world should serve as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding peace and unity at home.

She said Tanzania must continue to strengthen solidarity and uphold its reputation as a peaceful nation.

President Samia further commended the National Muslim Council of Tanzania (BAKWATA) for its plans to expand health services, including the construction of health centres in various regions and a referral hospital in Dar es Salaam.

She said the move supports the government's efforts to improve access to healthcare services, assuring that the government will cooperate in implementing the plans.

The President also acknowledged BAKWATA's upcoming elections, calling for calm, patience and unity among members throughout the process.

"Those will be elected to serve should do so diligently, while those who will not elected should continue supporting the institution," she said.

President Samia wished Muslims a peaceful and joyous Eid al-Fitr, calling on all Tanzanians to celebrate the occasion in unity, love and harmony.

She also extended her wishes to Christians as they conclude the Lent period and prepare for Easter.

Meanwhile, National Muslim Council of Tanzania (BAKWATA) Secretary General, Sheikh Nuru Mruma, called on Muslims and the wider community to continue doing good deeds even after the holy month of Ramadan, saying this reflects successful completion of the fasting period.

Sheikh Mruma said peace and stability are key to development, adding that Tanzania has remained safe despite challenges experienced at the end of last year.

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"Moral values such as love, compassion, humility and good conduct play a central role in building a stable and secure society," he said.

He said maintaining peace is the responsibility of every citizen, not only the government, calling for joint efforts to safeguard national unity and stability.

Sheikh Mruma said the current period requires people of different religions and backgrounds to work together and avoid actions that may cause division.

The council also called on religious leaders to guide their followers towards unity, urging the government to carry out its responsibilities fairly to ensure meaningful development.

"BAKWATA is continuing campaigns to promote moral values and patriotism, especially among young people," Sheikh Mruma said.

He added that the council plans to expand health services, including the construction of a referral hospital in Dar es Salaam.