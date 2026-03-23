Tanzania: Simba Target Clinical Edge Ahead of TRA United Clash

Dar es Salaam: Simba SC Head Coach Steve Baker has challenged his side to be more clinical in front of goal as they prepare to face TRA United in a crucial league encounter today.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Baker acknowledged that while Simba have been creating numerous scoring opportunities, converting those chances into tangible results remains a concern.

"We have been creating many chances; the question remains how clinical we will be in converting them into results," he said. "What matters is how we make use of the final third."

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Simba return to their home ground after a run of away fixtures, with the coach expressing optimism that familiar surroundings will inspire an improved performance.

The Msimbazi Reds are eager to bounce back following a disappointing outing in Mwanza, a result Baker admitted has added extra motivation within the squad.

"It's good to be back at home after several away matches. We are not happy with the last match results in Mwanza, and this pushes us to have the best game against TRA United," he noted.

Despite Simba's ambitions, Baker was quick to caution against underestimating their opponents. He pointed to TRA United's recent performance against Young Africans as evidence of their quality.

"TRA United is not an easy side. We have seen how they approached the game against Young Africans; they are a good side indeed," he said.

The coach also emphasised that the team's preparations have been consistent in recent months, with the focus now shifting to execution on match day.

"Regarding our preparations, we have been developing well for months; what remains is to deliver our best performance to earn maximum points before the FIFA break," he added.

In a boost to the squad, Simba will welcome back striker Seleman Mwalimu, who returns after serving a threematch suspension.

Simba are pushing to close the gap at the top of the table, currently sitting third with 28 points from 13 matches.

They trail Azam by just one point, although Azam have played two more games (15), while league leaders Young Africans are on 38 points from 16 matches. Today's opponents, TRA United, will be looking to break into the top half of the standings. They currently sit 10th with 20 points from 15 matches.

TRA United Head Coach Etienne Ndayiragije remains optimistic, pointing to his team's growing confidence following a run of consecutive matches.

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"Playing continuously has been a positive thing for us," he said.

"It has built consistency within the squad, improved fitness levels, and boosted the players' confidence. We are ready to give Simba strong competition," Ndayiragije noted.