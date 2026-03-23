Tanzania: The Party That Might Lose Its Guests - Afcon 2027 and the Quiet Panic Behind the Planning

Dar es Salaam — Hello everybody! Welcome to the gently unravelling emotional landscape of AFCON 2027 preparations, to be jointly hosted by Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

Three nations currently performing the delicate balancing act of smiling confidently while quietly checking whether the ground beneath them is still behaving like ground.

Because confidence, to be fair, has not entirely disappeared. It is still present, still standing, still nodding politely in meetings.

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But it now travels with a modest companion: A small, slightly battered suitcase labelled, with admirable honesty, "just in case everything goes sideways."

And given recent events, that suitcase is not being packed out of paranoia. It is being packed out of experience.

Because somewhere between Morocco being declared champions after the fact, a sentence that continues to sound like it escaped from a parallel universe.

And Senegal reacting with the dignified fury of a man who discovers his birthday cake has been quietly eaten by the organisers themselves.

That is, a new and rather unwelcome presence has entered the room.

Now, when organisers speak of "learning from previous tournaments," they usually mean pleasant, practical lessons.

Transport routes that worked. Fan zones that thrived. Stadiums that did not run out of electricity at crucial moments. Instead, East Africa has been handed a masterclass of a very different sort.

"Observe AFCON 2025," the lesson appears to say. "Watch carefully. Take notes.

Pay particular attention to the final.

"Then continue paying attention. And then, just when you think you may rest, continue watching two months later when the story decides it is not quite finished."

Because Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya are no longer merely preparing to host a tournament.

They are now unwilling students in a live demonstration titled, rather ominously, How to Turn a Completed Event into an Ongoing Debate.

And what a demonstration it has been.

A tournament was played. A winner was crowned. Celebrations were held. Photographs were taken with the usual theatrical enthusiasm. Somewhere, a confetti cannon achieved its life's purpose.

Then, two months later, a decision arrived with the bureaucratic elegance of a polite throat-clearing: "We have had another look... and actually, no."

It is the sporting equivalent of hosting a wedding, waving goodbye to the guests and then calling everyone back to say, "Terribly sorry, slight administrative misunderstanding, wrong couple. Do return the gifts and kindly adjust your memories."

Now imagine watching all this as a host preparing your own event.

This is the sort of development that does not cause panic in the dramatic sense. It does not inspire shouting or running.

It simply sits quietly in the back of your mind and rearranges your sense of certainty.

For instance, picture a meeting in Dar es Salaam, Nairobi, or Kampala.

There are slides. There are charts. Words like "legacy," "infrastructure," and "continental pride" move confidently across the room. Someone passes biscuits with heroic optimism.

Then one brave soul clears their throat.

"What if Senegal refuses to come?"

And suddenly, the biscuits taste like cardboard and mild regret.

Because here lies the uncomfortable truth. It is not really about whether Senegal will boycott.

They probably will not.

Football has a habit of complaining loudly and then showing up anyway, slightly annoyed but still ready to play.

But the fact that this question now exists, that it has been invited into serious conversation, tells you everything about the damage done.

Football tournaments, for all their colours and chaos, depend on something rather unglamorous but absolutely essential: Certainty.

You must know teams will arrive. You must know results will stand.

You also must know that when a trophy is lifted, it will remain in the same hands beyond a reasonable coolingoff period.

At present, that certainty has not vanished entirely. It has simply been nudged toward a staircase and encouraged to consider its options.

And if Senegal, one of Africa's footballing heavyweights, even hints at withdrawal, the matter does not remain neatly contained.

It grows.

It becomes a conversation. Then a debate. Then, if left unattended, something resembling a movement.

Other teams begin asking questions.

Officials begin offering explanations that sound increasingly creative. Fans begin raising eyebrows with professional dedication.

And suddenly, your beautifully organised tournament begins to resemble a group project where nobody quite trusts the marking criteria.

Naturally, optimism will attempt to intervene.

"Surely CAF will handle it," someone will say, with the hopeful tone of a person who still believes airline food might one day improve.

It is a charming thought. But reality tends to be less poetic.

CAF is efficient, structured and capable of organising continental football.

It is not, however, an emotional support service for hosts navigating the consequences of complicated decisions.

If things become awkward, they will be described in neat, official language.

"Internal processes."

"Disciplinary considerations."

Phrases that sound reassuring while resolving very little.

And yet, despite the quiet panic and biscuit-related disappointment, something genuinely valuable is happening.

And the 2027 co-hosts are learning.

They are watching Morocco 2025 not just as a tournament, but as a full extended series from kickoff to final whistle and then, unexpectedly, to the post-credits scene nobody requested.

They are learning that rules must be applied early, clearly and consistently. Not afterwards. Not creatively.

Not two months later with an explanatory statement.

They are learning that AFCON is not merely a competition. It is a reputation. And reputations, once shaken, develop a habit of asking questions.

They are learning that people matter.

Players, fans, federations. These are not background details. They are the entire structure.

And when trust feels uncertain, it does not protest loudly. It simply leaves quietly.

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And perception, always perception, sits at the centre of everything.

Right now, AFCON 2025 is being discussed with a slight squint, as if observers are not entirely sure whether they watched a tournament or the first draft of a longer story.

The East African hosts cannot afford that uncertainty. Because football, especially here, is never just football. It is pride. It is identity. It is history unfolding in ninetyminute chapters.

And right now, pride has been bruised.

Bruised pride is unpredictable. It remembers things. It asks questions. It occasionally arrives with receipts.

Still, there is a form of reassurance hidden within all this. Crises force clarity.

They remove the comforting illusion that everything will sort itself out and replace it with a simple truth: If this is to succeed, it must be done properly.

Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya now possess awareness.

They understand how quickly trust can wobble.

They see how easily certainty can slip. And that awareness may be their greatest strength.

So yes, there is worry. But it is the right kind of worry. The kind that sharpens thinking. The kind that forces uncomfortable questions.

Because the tournament will happen. Teams will come. Stadiums will fill. Goals will be scored.

But the margin for error has quietly become very small. And somewhere, in a meeting room with tired biscuits and an overworked projector, that truth is waiting patiently.

Let us get this absolutely right.

Because nothing is more dangerous than hosting a beautiful tournament people enjoy... but do not entirely believe in.