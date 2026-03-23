Tanzania: Peaceful Streets Reflect Collective Responsibility

Dar es Salaam — Across Tanzania, the recent fasting period has demonstrated the strength of unity, discipline and shared respect among citizens of all backgrounds. As communities observed Ramadan with devotion, the nation also witnessed a remarkable atmosphere of calm, safety and mutual understanding. This did not happen by chance. It was the result of cooperation between vigilant citizens and a committed Police Force that worked tirelessly to ensure peace prevailed in neighbourhoods, streets and public spaces.

We extend sincere gratitude to the public for their responsible conduct, patience and willingness to look out for one another. Equally, we commend the Police Force for its professionalism, visibility and dedication to safeguarding lives and property throughout this sacred season. Their presence offered reassurance, allowing worshippers to focus on spiritual reflection without fear or disruption.

As the holy month concluded, Tanzanians joined millions around the world in celebrating Eid al Fitr, a moment of joy, generosity and renewed connection. Families gathered, friendships were strengthened and acts of kindness extended beyond religious boundaries. This shared celebration once again highlighted a defining national value: Our ability to live together peacefully despite differences in faith, culture and tradition.

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This spirit must not fade with the festivities. Peace is not seasonal; it is a continuous responsibility. We call upon all citizens to maintain the same level of respect, restraint and solidarity in daily life. Harmony should not depend on one's religion. Whether Muslim, Christian, or of any other belief, every Tanzanian has a role in nurturing coexistence and protecting the dignity of others.

Tolerance is not weakness; it is strength. It allows communities to flourish, economies to grow and future generations to inherit a stable society. Let us reject division, avoid inflammatory actions and resolve disagreements through dialogue and understanding. Our diversity is a source of pride, not conflict.

At the same time, this period of celebration serves as an important reminder of our collective duty to protect children. Parents and guardians must remain vigilant, ensuring that children are always in safe environments, accompanied by trusted individuals and guided with care. Communities should also take shared responsibility, watching out for the young and speaking up when something seems amiss.

Security begins at home but thrives through collective awareness. By staying attentive to where children are, who they are with and how they spend their time, we can prevent harm and build a safer environment for all.

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Let us carry forward the lessons of Ramadan and the joy of Eid into our everyday lives. With continued cooperation, respect and vigilance, Tanzania can remain a beacon of peace and unity for generations to come