Tanzania: Manning Leaves Legacy of Integrity As Tributes Pour in

Dar es Salaam — As the nation prepares to lay retired High Court Judge Julie Catherine Manning to rest next week, tributes have continued to pour in, describing her as a woman of integrity, humility and quiet strength.

Judge Manning, who died on Friday while receiving treatment in Dar es Salaam, is being remembered by colleagues, friends and family as a trailblazer whose life inspired many within and beyond the legal profession.

Speaking in a telephone interview with the Sunday News yesterday, her former classmate Mr Arnold Kilewo said she was among the most brilliant individuals of her time, with exceptional integrity.

"Judge Manning and I were among the first 14 students at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) and she was the only woman in our class. She was an outstanding student, brilliant and with high integrity," said Mr Kilewo.

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He added that her professionalism and dedication saw her rise through the judiciary to become the country's first female High Court judge.

"Judge Manning was very trustworthy and was selected because of her professionalism. At that time, many of us pursued different career paths after graduation, but she joined the judiciary and her experience there led to her appointment as a judge," he said.

Mr Kilewo said that while she was initially the only female law student in their class, her success helped pave the way for more women to join the profession.

Commenting on her contribution to the legal fraternity, Professor Emeritus of Law at the University of Dar es Salaam, Prof Chris Maina, described Judge Manning as deeply committed to her work and remarkably humble.

"During her time as a judge, she lived a simple life. She used to walk from her home to the office instead of using a car or having a driver because she lived near the High Court," said Prof Maina.

He added, "she was a very gentle woman and we admired her humility. Despite being highly educated, she lived a modest life, which inspired many of us. She showed that one can study law and still remain simple and humble."

Prof Maina said she was dedicated, non-controversial and attentive when listening to others.

"As we continued with our studies, we looked up to her with admiration and for female students, she was an even greater inspiration," he said. Family spokesperson Mr Pascal Kasele said Judge Manning was a calm, thoughtful and loving person.

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"She is survived by two daughters and four grandchildren. Throughout her life, she was full of love, very gentle and never discriminated against anyone," he said.