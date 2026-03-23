East Africa: Tanzania Secures Membership in World Boxing

Dar es Salaam — The Boxing Federation of Tanzania (BFT) has announced that Tanzania has officially been admitted as a member of World Boxing, a global body recognised by the International Olympic Committee.

The decision was made recently during a meeting of the World Boxing Executive Board, where Tanzania was approved alongside eight other nations: Zambia, Mozambique, Russia, Tonga, Cyprus, Belarus, Niue and Papua New Guinea.

World Boxing oversees and coordinates major international competitions, including the Olympic Games, the Commonwealth Games and the African Games.

BFT President Lukelo Willilo described the development as a historic milestone for the sport in the country, saying the membership marks a significant step forward in strengthening boxing and expanding opportunities for Tanzanian athletes.

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"Joining a globally recognised body enhances the federation's credibility and confirms that Tanzania meets international standards in governance, competition and athlete development," Willilo said.

He added that the new status will enable local boxers to participate more actively in international tournaments, gain valuable exposure and improve their level of competitiveness.

"The move will also contribute to raising the overall standards of boxing in Tanzania while giving athletes a broader platform to showcase their talent globally," he noted.

With the inclusion of the new members, World Boxing now has a total of 168 affiliated countries, reflecting the sport's continued global expansion.