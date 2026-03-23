East Africa: Tanzania Secures Membership in World Boxing

22 March 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Agape Godrich

Dar es Salaam — The Boxing Federation of Tanzania (BFT) has announced that Tanzania has officially been admitted as a member of World Boxing, a global body recognised by the International Olympic Committee.

The decision was made recently during a meeting of the World Boxing Executive Board, where Tanzania was approved alongside eight other nations: Zambia, Mozambique, Russia, Tonga, Cyprus, Belarus, Niue and Papua New Guinea.

World Boxing oversees and coordinates major international competitions, including the Olympic Games, the Commonwealth Games and the African Games.

BFT President Lukelo Willilo described the development as a historic milestone for the sport in the country, saying the membership marks a significant step forward in strengthening boxing and expanding opportunities for Tanzanian athletes.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Joining a globally recognised body enhances the federation's credibility and confirms that Tanzania meets international standards in governance, competition and athlete development," Willilo said.

He added that the new status will enable local boxers to participate more actively in international tournaments, gain valuable exposure and improve their level of competitiveness.

"The move will also contribute to raising the overall standards of boxing in Tanzania while giving athletes a broader platform to showcase their talent globally," he noted.

With the inclusion of the new members, World Boxing now has a total of 168 affiliated countries, reflecting the sport's continued global expansion.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.